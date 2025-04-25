AIRLINK 167.80 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-5.81%)
BOP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.59%)
CNERGY 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
CPHL 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-4.86%)
FCCL 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-3.87%)
FFL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.14%)
FLYNG 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.58%)
HUBC 138.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-2.72%)
HUMNL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.73%)
KEL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.06%)
KOSM 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.57%)
MLCF 64.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.25%)
OGDC 212.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-1.09%)
PACE 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.65%)
PAEL 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.96%)
PIAHCLA 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.83%)
PIBTL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.12%)
POWER 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.11%)
PPL 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-1.66%)
PRL 30.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-7.69%)
PTC 21.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.44%)
SEARL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-3.42%)
SSGC 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
SYM 14.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-6.02%)
TELE 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.26%)
TPLP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.76%)
TRG 65.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.34%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.62%)
BR100 12,255 Decreased By -261.8 (-2.09%)
BR30 36,723 Decreased By -919.8 (-2.44%)
KSE100 115,020 Decreased By -2206.3 (-1.88%)
KSE30 35,328 Decreased By -691.3 (-1.92%)
Apr 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-25

CM Maryam meets ambassador of Ethiopia

Recorder Report Published 25 Apr, 2025 06:05am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif met Ambassador of Ethiopia H.E Dr. Jamal Baker Abdula and discussed matters pertaining to mutual interest, promotion and strengthening of bilateral relations along with enhancing cooperation in various sectors.

It was agreed in the meeting to increase cooperation in the fields of agriculture, education, health, information technology and trade.

The Chief Minister congratulated the Ethiopian Ambassador on restoration of direct flights from Ethiopia to Pakistan. She said, “Bilateral consultations between Pakistan and Ethiopia are welcoming and a positive development. There are vast possibilities for opening up avenues of cooperation between Pakistan and Ethiopia.”

Dr. Jamal Baker Abdula appreciated development strategy and welfare initiatives of the Punjab government. The Ethiopian Ambassador said that Ethiopia is keen to further strengthen bilateral relations with Pakistan, especially Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Ethiopia Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Comments

200 characters

CM Maryam meets ambassador of Ethiopia

Gradual recovery likely in LSM sector, says FD

Pakistan asks India to present evidence

Pakistan closes airspace, suspends trade with India

Economic future of Pakistan: Pivotal role of private sector highlighted

Economic growth hinges on structural reforms: SBP

FSR for CY24 unveiled: SBP says financial system’s resilience remains intact

Pakistan misses wheat production target

All categories covered: FBR extends new set of rules for e-invoicing

Forex & appeal rules: SC dismisses federation’s plea

APCMA, cement cos: CAT asked to annul Rs6.35bn CCP penalty

Read more stories