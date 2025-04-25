CM Maryam meets ambassador of Ethiopia

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif met Ambassador of Ethiopia H.E Dr. Jamal Baker Abdula and discussed matters pertaining to mutual interest, promotion and strengthening of bilateral relations along with enhancing cooperation in various sectors.

It was agreed in the meeting to increase cooperation in the fields of agriculture, education, health, information technology and trade.

The Chief Minister congratulated the Ethiopian Ambassador on restoration of direct flights from Ethiopia to Pakistan. She said, “Bilateral consultations between Pakistan and Ethiopia are welcoming and a positive development. There are vast possibilities for opening up avenues of cooperation between Pakistan and Ethiopia.”

Dr. Jamal Baker Abdula appreciated development strategy and welfare initiatives of the Punjab government. The Ethiopian Ambassador said that Ethiopia is keen to further strengthen bilateral relations with Pakistan, especially Punjab.

