Import, export consignments: APBUMA concerned at disruptions in Sindh

FAISALABAD: Imran Mehmood Sheikh, Central Chairman APBUMA has expressed concern over the disruption of import and export consignments in Sindh due to the violent protests over the issue of canals.

He said the practice of road blockage is dangerous for exporters as their consignments could not reach port and subsequently miss the designated ship. He said “this inordinate delay may hurt our reputation in the global markets and we may lose export orders from the international buyers.”

He said the current blockage would completely destroy the export of perishable items including fresh fruits and vegetables. He said “at some places mobs are forcefully damaging vehicles that are forced to take refuge at road side hotels for the last one week.”

He said “this situation is detrimental not only to the government but also to the people of Pakistan.”

He has made a humble appeal to the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and particularly to the Chief Minister Sindh to take cognizance of this situation and restore vehicular traffic on all roads in the province of Sindh.

He has also requested the government to resolve the issue of the canals through peaceful dialogue and hitting hard those trying to sabotage the national interest through violent protests.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025