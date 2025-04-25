AIRLINK 167.80 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-5.81%)
2025-04-25

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 25 Apr, 2025 06:05am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 239,506 tonnes of cargo comprising 163,659 tonnes of import cargo and 75,847 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 163,659 comprised of 82,171 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,494 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 2,771 Tons of Chickpeas & 77,223 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 75,547 comprised of27,220 tonnes of Containerized Cargo,105 tonnes of Bulk Cargo,5,022 tonnes of Barite Lumps,31,300 tonnes of Clinkers & 12,200 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Around 03, ships namely Ooocl Le Havre, Ever Urban & Swan Lake berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, Apl Antwerp, Uafl Liberty, Stolt Loyalty & Independent Spirit sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them two ships, Hyundai Hong Kong and Al-Kheesah left the port today morning, while two more ships, Zahra and Fortune Youngin expected to sail on Thursday.

Cargo volume of 173,959 tonnes, comprising 153,662 tonnes imports cargo and 20,297 export cargo carried in 3,374 Containers (2,556 TEUs Imports &818 TEUs Export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours. There are seven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Bentley-1, Nave Estella and Atlantic Samurah & two more ships, Tolten and ONE Magnificence carrying Palm oil, Gas Oil, Coal and Container are expected to take berths at LCT, FOTCO, PIBT and QICT are respectively on Thursday 24th April, 2025.

Karachi Port Trust

