KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (April 24, 2025).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 115,019.82 High: 116,568.14 Low: 114,661.20 Net Change: 2,206.33 Volume (000): 197,691 Value (000): 16,227,723 Makt Cap (000) 3,481,009,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,547.39 NET CH (-) 282.14 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,193.80 NET CH (-) 251.56 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 32,766.52 NET CH (-) 648.54 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 19,571.24 NET CH (-) 349.46 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,479.47 NET CH (-) 224.18 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,695.77 NET CH (-) 111.67 ------------------------------------ As on: 24-April-2025 ====================================

