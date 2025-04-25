Markets Print 2025-04-25
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (April 24, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 115,019.82
High: 116,568.14
Low: 114,661.20
Net Change: 2,206.33
Volume (000): 197,691
Value (000): 16,227,723
Makt Cap (000) 3,481,009,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,547.39
NET CH (-) 282.14
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,193.80
NET CH (-) 251.56
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 32,766.52
NET CH (-) 648.54
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 19,571.24
NET CH (-) 349.46
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,479.47
NET CH (-) 224.18
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,695.77
NET CH (-) 111.67
------------------------------------
As on: 24-April-2025
====================================
