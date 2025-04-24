PSL 10: Munro, Rizwan fined for code of conduct breaches

Islamabad United’s Colin Munro and Multan Sultans’ captain Mohammad Rizwan have been fined 30 percent of their match fees for a Level 2 breach of the PSL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

“The incident occurred during the 10th over of Islamabad United’s run chase when Munro made a gesture accusing bowler Iftikhar Ahmed of chucking, leading to a heated exchange involving Rizwan,” the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

Both players were found to have violated Article 2.13, which pertains to personal abuse of a player, support personnel, umpire, or match referee during a PSL match.

Munro and Rizwan admitted to the offence and accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Ali Naqvi. The charges were imposed by on-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Chris Brown.

Islamabad United secured a seven-wicket victory in the match over Multan Sultans. Chasing a target of 169, United reached 171/3 in just 17.1 overs, thanks to an unbeaten 80 off 45 balls by Andries Gous and a quickfire 45 from Munro.