AIRLINK 167.80 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-5.81%)
BOP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.59%)
CNERGY 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
CPHL 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-4.86%)
FCCL 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-3.87%)
FFL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.14%)
FLYNG 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.58%)
HUBC 138.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-2.72%)
HUMNL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.73%)
KEL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.06%)
KOSM 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.57%)
MLCF 64.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.25%)
OGDC 212.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-1.09%)
PACE 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.65%)
PAEL 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.96%)
PIAHCLA 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.83%)
PIBTL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.12%)
POWER 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.11%)
PPL 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-1.66%)
PRL 30.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-7.69%)
PTC 21.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.44%)
SEARL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-3.42%)
SSGC 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
SYM 14.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-6.02%)
TELE 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.26%)
TPLP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.76%)
TRG 65.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.34%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.62%)
BR100 12,255 Decreased By -261.8 (-2.09%)
BR30 36,723 Decreased By -919.8 (-2.44%)
KSE100 115,020 Decreased By -2206.3 (-1.88%)
KSE30 35,328 Decreased By -691.3 (-1.92%)
Apr 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

PSL 10: Munro, Rizwan fined for code of conduct breaches

BR Web Desk Published 24 Apr, 2025 08:03pm

Islamabad United’s Colin Munro and Multan Sultans’ captain Mohammad Rizwan have been fined 30 percent of their match fees for a Level 2 breach of the PSL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

“The incident occurred during the 10th over of Islamabad United’s run chase when Munro made a gesture accusing bowler Iftikhar Ahmed of chucking, leading to a heated exchange involving Rizwan,” the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

Both players were found to have violated Article 2.13, which pertains to personal abuse of a player, support personnel, umpire, or match referee during a PSL match.

Munro and Rizwan admitted to the offence and accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Ali Naqvi. The charges were imposed by on-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Chris Brown.

Islamabad United secured a seven-wicket victory in the match over Multan Sultans. Chasing a target of 169, United reached 171/3 in just 17.1 overs, thanks to an unbeaten 80 off 45 balls by Andries Gous and a quickfire 45 from Munro.

Mohammad Rizwan HBLPSL Colin Munro PSL 10 HBL PSL 10 PSL X HBL PSL X Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL code of conduct for players

Comments

200 characters

PSL 10: Munro, Rizwan fined for code of conduct breaches

Pakistan warns India: Indus Waters Treaty suspension ‘an act of war’, vows full-spectrum response

KSE-100 Index loses over 2,200 points amid strong selling pressure

Pakistan rupee depreciates to 15-month low against US dollar

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves drop $367mn to 7-month low

Foreign office summons Indian diplomat in Islamabad

SBP Stability Review’24: banks borrow more; deposit shrinks by over Rs1 trillion

India revokes visas for Pakistanis, suspends new visa service, foreign ministry says

PIA privatisation: govt restarts airline sale process with fresh EOI call

India calls all-party meet, summons top Pakistani diplomat after Kashmir attack on tourists

Pakistan Tobacco Company names new chairman, CEO

Read more stories