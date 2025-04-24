Most Gulf markets gain on oil, earnings and US-China trade deal hopes

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Thursday, driven by higher oil prices, corporate earnings announcements and renewed optimism about a potential U.S.-China trade agreement.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Wednesday that the high tariffs between the U.S. and China are unsustainable, and must be reduced before trade negotiations can proceed. But he said President Donald Trump would not unilaterally cut tariffs on Chinese imports.

Meanwhile, Trump is planning to spare carmakers from some tariffs following intense lobbying by industry executives over recent weeks, a Financial Times report said.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.7%, led by a 5.7% jump in Saudi Arabian Mining Company; Al Rajhi Bank was up 0.8%.

First-quarter earnings are expected to remain a key focus for investors in the coming weeks, while the recovery in oil prices also supported market sentiment, said Joseph Dahrieh, Managing Principal at Tickmill.

In Abu Dhabi, the index advanced 1.1%, buoyed by a 6.7% surge in Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank a day after reporting a sharp rise in first-quarter profit.

Most Gulf markets gain as Trump retreats on Fed pressure

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - recovered some losses as investors weighed a potential OPEC+ output increase against conflicting tariff signals from the White House and U.S.-Iran nuclear talks.

The Qatari index added 0.3%, with Qatar Islamic Bank rising 1.4%.

Dubai’s main share index, however, fell 0.2%, ending a five-session winning streak, hit by a 0.8% fall in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties.

Egypt bourse was closed for a public holiday

--------------------------------------- SAUDI ARABIA rose 0.7% to 11,764 Abu Dhabi up 1.1% to 9,425 Dubai eased 0.2% to 5,196 QATAR added 0.2% to 10,260 BAHRAIN gained 0.7% to 1,902 OMAN eased 0.4% to 4,273 KUWAIT was up 0.5% to 8,483 ---------------------------------------