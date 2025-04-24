AIRLINK 167.80 Decreased By ▼ -10.36 (-5.81%)
BOP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.59%)
CNERGY 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
CPHL 88.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-4.86%)
FCCL 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-3.87%)
FFL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.14%)
FLYNG 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.58%)
HUBC 138.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-2.72%)
HUMNL 12.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.73%)
KEL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.06%)
KOSM 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-5.57%)
MLCF 64.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-2.25%)
OGDC 212.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-1.09%)
PACE 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.65%)
PAEL 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.96%)
PIAHCLA 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.83%)
PIBTL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-5.12%)
POWER 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.11%)
PPL 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-1.66%)
PRL 30.63 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-7.69%)
PTC 21.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.44%)
SEARL 90.21 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-3.42%)
SSGC 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
SYM 14.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-6.02%)
TELE 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.26%)
TPLP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.76%)
TRG 65.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.54%)
WAVESAPP 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.34%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.62%)
BR100 12,255 Decreased By -261.8 (-2.09%)
BR30 36,723 Decreased By -919.8 (-2.44%)
KSE100 115,020 Decreased By -2206.3 (-1.88%)
KSE30 35,328 Decreased By -691.3 (-1.92%)
Business & Finance

Deutsche Bank cuts S&P 500 year-end target from Wall Street high

Reuters Published 24 Apr, 2025 06:44pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Deutsche Bank, which had held the highest year-end target for the S&P 500 index so far, slashed it by 12%, on mounting economic uncertainties fueled by the ongoing U.S. trade war.

Similar to other global brokerages, Deutsche Bank cut its target to 6,150 from 7,000 but expects a recovery rally in stocks if trade tensions ease.

Even after the cut, Deutsche Bank remains one among the few brokerages that hold a target above 6,000. Its U.S. counterparts such as Goldman Sachs and Citigroup expect the index to be under 6,000 by the end of the year.

“While there have been several attempts at de-escalation there has not been a credible relent on trade policy, while macro concerns have been mounting,” Deutsche Bank strategists wrote in a note dated Wednesday.

President Donald Trump’s ever-changing tariff policy, highlighted by a recent 90-day suspension on most imports and specific exemptions for certain Chinese goods, has jolted financial markets, intensifying worries of a trade war and a global recession.

Deutsche Bank boosts Middle East, Africa employee benefits

“While the eventual tariff rates remain uncertain, the potential impact of the current announced rates suggests large impacts, with U.S. companies likely to bear a disproportionate share of the tax burden,” Deutsche Bank added.

The brokerage reduced the estimate for the index’s earnings per share to $240 from $282.

The benchmark index has fallen over 8% this year, having entered correction territory in March, with Deutsche Bank expecting the index to trade in the range of 4,600-5,600 in the near term.

The index last closed at 5,375.86 points on Wednesday.

