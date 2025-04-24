India set to block Fawad Khan’s latest Bollywood film following Pahalgam attack

Fawad Khan’s much-anticipated Bollywood comeback ‘Abir Gulal’ is reportedly set to be blocked by the Indian government, reported Hindustan Times on Thursday, citing sources from the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

This move is part of several measures India has taken against Pakistan in response to the attack in Anantnag district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), that resulted in the deaths of 26 people.

The Indian government has blamed Pakistan for the attack, alleging Islamabad’s support for “cross-border terrorism”. However, Pakistan has denied any involvement, and expressed concern over the loss of tourists’ lives on Wednesday.

As a result, some Indian film bodies have been lobbying against opposing the release Khan’s upcoming film with Vaani Kapoor.

Khan condemned the “heinous” attack, in a statement posted on Instagram stories, saying that his thoughts and prayers were with the victims of the incident.

This is Khan’s first Bollywood film in 9 years. He is popular in India and has previously played the lead in Bollywood productions such as ‘Khoobsurat’ (2014) and ‘Kapoor & Sons’ (2016).