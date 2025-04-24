AIRLINK 172.48 Decreased By ▼ -5.68 (-3.19%)
BOP 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
CNERGY 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.95%)
CPHL 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.70 (-4%)
FCCL 44.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.25%)
FFL 15.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.01%)
FLYNG 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.75%)
HUBC 139.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-1.63%)
HUMNL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.48%)
KEL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.06%)
KOSM 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.9%)
MLCF 65.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.72%)
OGDC 212.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-1.01%)
PACE 5.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.98%)
PAEL 45.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.76%)
PIAHCLA 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.57%)
PIBTL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.99%)
POWER 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.25%)
PPL 167.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-1.48%)
PRL 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-6.27%)
PTC 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.16%)
SEARL 91.13 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-2.43%)
SSGC 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.95%)
SYM 14.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.01%)
TELE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.99%)
TPLP 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-4.57%)
TRG 65.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-2.73%)
WAVESAPP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.24%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,358 Decreased By -158.8 (-1.27%)
BR30 37,049 Decreased By -593.7 (-1.58%)
KSE100 115,852 Decreased By -1374.6 (-1.17%)
KSE30 35,618 Decreased By -401.4 (-1.11%)
Apr 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Kishan walkoff puzzles fans as Hyderabad slump to another loss

Reuters Published 24 Apr, 2025 11:31am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW DELHI: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s playoff hopes in the Indian Premier League suffered another blow on Wednesday but even more puzzling was their batter Ishan Kishan’s bizarre self-inflicted dismissal in their defeat at home against the Mumbai Indians.

After Hyderabad lost their Australian opener Travis Head in the second over, Kishan walked out to make one before falling caught behind to Deepak Chahar in the next over.

The left-handed batter attempted a leg glance against Chahar and began to walk off even though neither the bowler nor wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton appealed.

Umpire Vinod Seshan was about to signal for a wide but changed it to an ‘out’ signal as Kishan departed.

Mumbai skipper Hardik Pandya patted Kishan for walking without waiting for umpire’s decision but subsequently Ultra Edge replays showed no spike as proof of any bat-ball contact.

Hyderabad eventually posted a below-par 143-8, which Mumbai chased down with 4.2 overs to spare en route to a comfortable seven-wicket victory.

Delhi’s Rahul shows his former team what they’re missing

“I think it was one of those brain-fade moments for Ishan Kishan,” former India opener Virender Sehwag told Cricbuzz website.

“I can understand if a player walks after he has edged the ball. In this case, you have not nicked it and the umpire has not declared you out either - so why walk?”

“I don’t know what sound he heard - maybe the glove strap hit something, maybe the bat handle was loose and it creaked. Only Ishan Kishan can tell you what he heard.”

Mumbai rose to number three after their fourth consecutive win but 2016 champions Hyderabad, led by Australia captain Pat Cummins, are now ninth in the 10-team league after six defeats in eight matches.

Rohit Sharma Pat Cummins Indian Premier League Travis Head Deepak Chahar Ishan Kishan Ryan Rickelton Sunrisers Hyderabad

Comments

200 characters

Kishan walkoff puzzles fans as Hyderabad slump to another loss

Intra-day update: Pakistan rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Indus Waters Treaty: National Security Committee to meet today

PIA privatisation: govt restarts airline sale process with fresh EOI call

PSX opens negative as KSE-100 Index faces early selling pressure

Trade team will be sent to Bangladesh after Eid-ul-Azha

India calls all-party meet, summons top Pakistani diplomat after Kashmir attack on tourists

Property transfer: Cabinet will abolish 3-7% FED soon

Dollar rebound loses steam with trade in focus

Hesco, Pesco and Fesco: PD tasked with completing sell-off homework by Q2

Faisal Vawda calls for national unity, PTI inclusion in NAP talks amid rising India tensions

Read more stories