AIRLINK 179.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-1.76%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.59%)
CNERGY 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CPHL 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.49%)
FCCL 46.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.15%)
FFL 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.42%)
FLYNG 28.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 143.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-1.37%)
HUMNL 12.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
KEL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.97%)
MLCF 67.68 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.56%)
OGDC 215.70 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (1.13%)
PACE 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PAEL 46.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.7%)
PIAHCLA 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
POWER 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
PPL 171.54 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.52%)
PRL 33.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.29%)
PTC 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.63%)
SEARL 94.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.99%)
SSGC 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
SYM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.18%)
TELE 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.88%)
TPLP 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
TRG 67.57 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.02%)
WAVESAPP 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.32%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.31%)
BR100 12,635 Decreased By -40.3 (-0.32%)
BR30 38,041 Decreased By -97.9 (-0.26%)
KSE100 118,099 Decreased By -331.2 (-0.28%)
KSE30 36,360 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.12%)
Apr 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Delhi’s Rahul shows his former team what they’re missing

Reuters Published 23 Apr, 2025 11:57am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

NEW DELHI: KL Rahul has racked up 40 half-centuries in 12 seasons in the Indian Premier League but few will have given him more pleasure than the one he made for Delhi on Tuesday against Lucknow Super Giants - the team which dumped him unceremoniously last year.

Rahul cracked an unbeaten 57 to anchor the Capitals’ successful chase at Lucknow, sealing a comfortable eight-wicket victory with a six off Prince Yadav.

The 33-year-old captained Lucknow last season but was released after a fallout with the owners, who replaced him with fellow stumper-batsman Rishabh Pant.

While there was no animated celebration, Rahul raised his bat to point to the number one on the back of his Delhi jersey after bringing up his third fifty of the season.

Rahul is now Delhi’s most prolific batter this season despite missing their first match, and his former India teammate Cheteshwar Pujara said the batter’s maturity was one of the keys to his success.

“He doesn’t want to think about the past and wants to enjoy his batting and be in his zone, rather than think about what went wrong when he was playing for the LSG team,” Pujara told ESPNcricinfo.

“It’s good to move on, which will also help him play well for DC and even for the India team. Because he is someone the India team also relies on, the way he’s batting.”

Rahul also became the fastest to reach 5,000 runs in the IPL, doing so in 130 innings, five fewer than Australian David Warner.

India’s Bumrah, Mandhana win top Wisden awards

In contrast, Pant, whose $3.2 million deal with Lucknow made him the most expensive buy at an IPL auction, made a two-ball duck to prolong his lean run with the new franchise, and Pujara questioned why he was batting down the order at number seven.

“I genuinely don’t know what the thought process was,” he said.

“There’s no doubt he should be batting up the order.”

David Warner KL Rahul Indian Premier League Lucknow Super Giants Delhi Capitals

Comments

200 characters

Delhi’s Rahul shows his former team what they’re missing

IMF lowers Pakistan’s FY25 GDP growth forecast to 2.6%

Selling returns to PSX, KSE-100 Index down 882 points

Intra-day update: Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Govt says mulling buying more goods from US

Attack on tourists in India’s Kashmir kills 26, injures 17, police say

Pakistan expresses concern at loss of tourists’ lives in IIOJK firing

Climate change woes: PM for more global funding

Underutilisation of MTL: report yet to be submitted to PM

Oil rises 1% on Iran sanctions, drop in US crude stocks

Dollar surges then steadies as Trump backs down on Fed attacks

Read more stories