Technology

South Korea says DeepSeek transferred user data, prompts without consent

Reuters Published 24 Apr, 2025 11:17am

SEOUL: South Korea’s data protection authority said on Thursday that Chinese artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek transferred user information and prompts without permission when the service was still available for download in the country’s app market.

DeepSeek did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Personal Information Protection Commission said in a statement that Hangzhou DeepSeek Artificial Intelligence Co Ltd did not obtain user consent while transferring personal information to a number of companies in China and the United States at the time of its South Korean launch in January.

BMW to integrate DeepSeek AI in its new vehicles in China later this year

In February, South Korea’s data agency suspended new downloads of the DeepSeek app in the country after it said DeepSeek acknowledged failing to take into account some of the agency’s rules on protecting personal data.

The data protection agency said on Thursday that DeepSeek also sent content in AI prompts entered by users to Beijing Volcano Engine Technology Co. Ltd. along with device, network and app information.

DeepSeek later told the agency that the decision to send information to Volcano Engine was to improve user experience and that it had blocked the transfer of AI prompt content from April 10, it said.

The agency said it has decided to issue a corrective recommendation for DeepSeek to immediately remove AI prompt content transferred to Volcano Engine and establish a legal basis for transferring personal information abroad.

