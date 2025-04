CANBERRA: Chicago soybean futures rose for a fourth consecutive session on Thursday amid hopes that Washington and Beijing will de-escalate their trade war and allow the revival of US soy exports to China.

Soybeans hit 2-month high on hopes of easing US-China trade tensions

Corn futures steadied after falling on Wednesday under pressure from a stronger US dollar, while wheat continued to slip as rain in the US and Black Sea cropping regions improved the supply outlook.