Ukraine’s Zelenskiyy lands in South Africa for talks on ties, peace efforts

Reuters Published 24 Apr, 2025 10:52am

PRETORIA: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy arrived in South Africa on Thursday for talks with President Cyril Ramaphosa on bilateral cooperation and efforts to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Zelenskiyy has been trying to shore up international support for Kyiv’s war effort amid growing pressure from US President Donald Trump, who said last week that Washington could walk away if there was no clear progress on a peace deal soon.

Commenting on the visit, Zelenskiyy posted on X that he would meet Ramaphosa as well as other political and civil representatives.

“It is crucial to bring a just peace closer,” he added.

South Africa, which maintains good relations with Russia, has remained neutral in the conflict which began in 2022.

“The visit provides South Africa and Ukraine with an opportunity to discuss bilateral relations… It will also explore areas of cooperation with the objective to support efforts to bring lasting peace,” Ramaphosa’s office said in a statement.

Ramaphosa held a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, stating on X that the two leaders had affirmed “strong bilateral relations” and a commitment to work together toward a peaceful resolution of the war.

Drone, missile attack on Kyiv injures 21, officials say

Zelenskiyy on Wednesday said there needed to be an immediate, full and unconditional ceasefire with Moscow repeating that Ukraine did not rule out any format of talks that could lead to a ceasefire.

Zelenskiyy’s visit is the first by a Ukrainian head of state to South Africa.

Ramaphosa and Zelenskiyy have met multiple times including in Kyiv in 2023 as part of a mediation attempt by African leaders which did not achieve notable results.

