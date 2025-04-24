AIRLINK 175.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-1.49%)
BOP 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
CNERGY 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.04%)
CPHL 89.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.92%)
FCCL 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.68%)
FFL 15.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.01%)
FLYNG 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.51%)
HUBC 140.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
KEL 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.15%)
KOSM 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.21%)
MLCF 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.19%)
OGDC 212.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-1.05%)
PACE 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.99%)
PAEL 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.44%)
PIAHCLA 17.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.11%)
PIBTL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.28%)
POWER 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.92%)
PPL 167.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.13%)
PRL 31.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-4.55%)
PTC 21.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.32%)
SEARL 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.5%)
SSGC 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.85%)
SYM 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.78%)
TELE 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.56%)
TPLP 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.23%)
TRG 65.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.84%)
WAVESAPP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.75%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 12,418 Decreased By -99.2 (-0.79%)
BR30 37,186 Decreased By -457 (-1.21%)
KSE100 116,286 Decreased By -939.9 (-0.8%)
KSE30 35,732 Decreased By -287.7 (-0.8%)
Apr 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Drone, missile attack on Kyiv injures 21, officials say

Reuters Published 24 Apr, 2025 08:12am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

A combined Russian missile and drone attack triggered fires in several districts of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv early on Thursday, injuring 21 people, officials said.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko, writing on Telegram, said six fires were reported in Sviatoshynskyi district west of the city centre, causing serious damage.

Twenty-one people were being treated in hospital, including three children.

Klitschko had earlier said residents of one dwelling were trapped under rubble.

Russian drone kills 9 in Marhanets, attacks target Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure, officials say

Fires and incidents of falling metal fragments were reported in other areas.

In Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, 30 km (18 miles) from the Russian border, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said seven missiles had struck a series of targets. Windows were smashed in a high-rise apartment building, but there was no word on casualties.

Within an hour, Terekhov also reported a drone attack on the city, though there was no indication of any casualties.

Russia KYIV drone attack War in Ukraine Russian missile strike Russian drone attack Mayor Vitali Klitschko Russia Ukraine ceasefire Russian ballistic missile attack

Comments

200 characters

Drone, missile attack on Kyiv injures 21, officials say

Trade team will be sent to Bangladesh after Eid-ul-Azha

Property transfer: Cabinet will abolish 3-7% FED soon

Hesco, Pesco and Fesco: PD tasked with completing sell-off homework by Q2

Faisal Vawda calls for national unity, PTI inclusion in NAP talks amid rising India tensions

Economic future: Aurangzeb highlights pivotal role of private sector

Highest income groups be taxed at higher effective rates: WB

IMF projects big increase in Pakistan govt expenditure

World Bank cuts Pakistan growth projection to 2.7%

No deviation from framework: SOEs can frame own procurement rules: PPRA Board

Circular debt: Govt in talks with banks to raise Rs1.275trn

Read more stories