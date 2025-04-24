Drone, missile attack on Kyiv injures 21, officials say

A combined Russian missile and drone attack triggered fires in several districts of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv early on Thursday, injuring 21 people, officials said.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko, writing on Telegram, said six fires were reported in Sviatoshynskyi district west of the city centre, causing serious damage.

Twenty-one people were being treated in hospital, including three children.

Klitschko had earlier said residents of one dwelling were trapped under rubble.

Fires and incidents of falling metal fragments were reported in other areas.

In Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, 30 km (18 miles) from the Russian border, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said seven missiles had struck a series of targets. Windows were smashed in a high-rise apartment building, but there was no word on casualties.

Within an hour, Terekhov also reported a drone attack on the city, though there was no indication of any casualties.