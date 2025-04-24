AIRLINK 172.10 Decreased By ▼ -6.06 (-3.4%)
BOP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.95%)
CPHL 88.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-3.89%)
FCCL 44.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.51%)
FFL 15.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.26%)
FLYNG 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.75%)
HUBC 139.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.7%)
HUMNL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.48%)
KEL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.06%)
KOSM 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.9%)
MLCF 65.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.51%)
OGDC 212.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-0.87%)
PACE 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.15%)
PAEL 45.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.76%)
PIAHCLA 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.57%)
PIBTL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.99%)
POWER 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.46%)
PPL 167.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-1.48%)
PRL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-6.42%)
PTC 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.16%)
SEARL 91.13 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-2.43%)
SSGC 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.97%)
SYM 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.95%)
TELE 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.13%)
TPLP 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.06%)
TRG 65.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.78%)
WAVESAPP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.24%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,358 Decreased By -158.8 (-1.27%)
BR30 37,049 Decreased By -593.7 (-1.58%)
KSE100 115,898 Decreased By -1328.4 (-1.13%)
KSE30 35,640 Decreased By -379.6 (-1.05%)
Apr 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Hyundai Motor books 2% rise in Q1 operating profit

Reuters Published 24 Apr, 2025 10:47am

SEOUL: Hyundai Motor reported a 2% rise in first-quarter operating profit on Thursday as it benefited from a weaker South Korean won and as US consumers frontloaded purchases ahead of tariffs.

Hyundai, which together with affiliate Kia is the world’s third-biggest automaking group by sales, booked operating profit of 3.6 trillion won ($2.52 billion) for January to March, compared with 3.56 trillion won in the same period a year earlier.

The result was in line with a 3.5 trillion won LSEG SmartEstimate drawn from 17 analysts.

South Korea’s Hyundai, Posco agree to cooperate on US steel plant

The consensus estimate gives more weight to analysts who are more consistently accurate. Hyundai and Kia, which have gained US market share since the pandemic, are particularly vulnerable to U.S tariffs.

Together they generate about one third of their global sales from the US market and imports account for roughly two-thirds of US car sales, according to data from Korea Investment & Securities.

Hyundai’s shares were down 0.4% after earnings, in line with the wider market’s 0.2% decline.

Hyundai Motor

Comments

200 characters

Hyundai Motor books 2% rise in Q1 operating profit

Intra-day update: Pakistan rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Indus Waters Treaty: National Security Committee to meet today

PIA privatisation: govt restarts airline sale process with fresh EOI call

PSX opens negative as KSE-100 Index faces early selling pressure

Trade team will be sent to Bangladesh after Eid-ul-Azha

India calls all-party meet, summons top Pakistani diplomat after Kashmir attack on tourists

Property transfer: Cabinet will abolish 3-7% FED soon

Dollar rebound loses steam with trade in focus

Hesco, Pesco and Fesco: PD tasked with completing sell-off homework by Q2

Faisal Vawda calls for national unity, PTI inclusion in NAP talks amid rising India tensions

Read more stories