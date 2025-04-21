AIRLINK 180.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.46%)
Business & Finance

South Korea’s Hyundai, Posco agree to cooperate on US steel plant

Reuters Published 21 Apr, 2025 11:40am

SEOUL: South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Group said on Monday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Posco Holdings for cooperation on its planned US steel plant.

Posco will make an equity investment in Hyundai Motor Group’s steel factory project in Louisiana, the group said in a press release.

The steelmaker was also considering selling some of the steel to be produced from the factory.

Production is slated to begin in 2029.

The South Korean automaker announced plans to invest $21 billion in the United States with President Donald Trump at the White House last month.

Hyundai to suspend EV production in S Korea due to slow demand, US tariffs

In a regulatory filing, Hyundai Steel said it would invest $5.8 billion along with Hyundai Motor Group to build a steel plant in Louisiana with an annual capacity of 2.7 million tonnes.

Trump slapped 25% tariffs on South Korea this month, which were later suspended for three months.

