AIRLINK 172.88 Decreased By ▼ -5.28 (-2.96%)
BOP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.07%)
CPHL 88.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-3.89%)
FCCL 44.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.25%)
FFL 15.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.26%)
FLYNG 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.75%)
HUBC 139.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.69%)
HUMNL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.48%)
KEL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.06%)
KOSM 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.9%)
MLCF 65.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.6%)
OGDC 212.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.03%)
PACE 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.15%)
PAEL 45.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.76%)
PIAHCLA 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.57%)
PIBTL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.99%)
POWER 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.46%)
PPL 167.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-1.48%)
PRL 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-6.39%)
PTC 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.16%)
SEARL 91.13 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-2.43%)
SSGC 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.95%)
SYM 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.27%)
TELE 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.13%)
TPLP 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.06%)
TRG 65.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-2.52%)
WAVESAPP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.24%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,358 Decreased By -158.8 (-1.27%)
BR30 37,049 Decreased By -593.7 (-1.58%)
KSE100 115,887 Decreased By -1339.4 (-1.14%)
KSE30 35,632 Decreased By -387.7 (-1.08%)
Apr 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Nokia posts quarterly profit miss, flags disruption from Trump’s tariffs

Reuters Published 24 Apr, 2025 10:45am

Nokia reported first-quarter profit well below market expectations on Thursday, and flagged a short-term disruption from US tariffs with an estimated impact of between 20 million and 30 million euros to its second-quarter profit.

Comparable operating profit fell to 156 million euros ($176.9 million) in the first quarter of 2025, a 36% miss against the average forecast of 243.83 million euros by analysts surveyed by LSEG.

Nokia’s sales in North America have been growing steadily despite losing market share to Nordic rival Ericsson, reflecting a renewed market strength after years of weakness.

Telecom giant Nokia says net profit rose 89% in 2024

But now the sweeping tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump could counter this trend, as companies might pause orders fearing price increases.

The Finland-based company also announced a strategic multi-year extension of its partnership with T-Mobile in the US to expand the carrier’s 5G network coverage.

Its quarterly net sales totalled 4.39 billion euros, down 1% from a year earlier and a notch lower than the 4.41 billion euros expected by analysts. Nokia confirmed its outlook for the rest of the year, which now includes the acquisition of Infinera.

Nokia

Comments

200 characters

Nokia posts quarterly profit miss, flags disruption from Trump’s tariffs

Intra-day update: Pakistan rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Indus Waters Treaty: National Security Committee to meet today

PIA privatisation: govt restarts airline sale process with fresh EOI call

PSX opens negative as KSE-100 Index faces early selling pressure

Trade team will be sent to Bangladesh after Eid-ul-Azha

India calls all-party meet, summons top Pakistani diplomat after Kashmir attack on tourists

Property transfer: Cabinet will abolish 3-7% FED soon

Dollar rebound loses steam with trade in focus

Hesco, Pesco and Fesco: PD tasked with completing sell-off homework by Q2

Faisal Vawda calls for national unity, PTI inclusion in NAP talks amid rising India tensions

Read more stories