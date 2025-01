HELSINKI: Finnish telecommunications equipment giant Nokia reported on Thursday an 89 percent rise in net profit for 2024, with sales surging in the final three months of the year.

Nokia said its profit after tax reached 1.28 billion euros ($1.33 billion) while sales increased by 10 percent in the fourth quarter compared to the same period in 2023.