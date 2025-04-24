Roche Q1 sales up 7% on drugs Phesgo, Vabysmo

FRANKFURT: Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Thursday its first-quarter sales rose a forecast-beating 7% driven by breast cancer drug Phesgo, eye drug Vabysmo and allergy treatment Xolair.

Quarterly group revenues came in at 15.44 billion Swiss francs ($18.64 billion), slightly above average market expectations of about 15.4 billion cited by analysts.

Roche said it was still targeting an increase in full-year adjusted earnings per share at a high single-digit percentage.