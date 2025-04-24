AIRLINK 172.10 Decreased By ▼ -6.06 (-3.4%)
BOP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.95%)
CPHL 88.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-3.89%)
FCCL 44.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.51%)
FFL 15.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.26%)
FLYNG 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.75%)
HUBC 139.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.7%)
HUMNL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.48%)
KEL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.06%)
KOSM 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.9%)
MLCF 65.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.51%)
OGDC 212.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-0.87%)
PACE 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.15%)
PAEL 45.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.76%)
PIAHCLA 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.57%)
PIBTL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.99%)
POWER 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.46%)
PPL 167.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-1.48%)
PRL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-6.42%)
PTC 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.16%)
SEARL 91.13 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-2.43%)
SSGC 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.97%)
SYM 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.95%)
TELE 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.13%)
TPLP 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.06%)
TRG 65.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.78%)
WAVESAPP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.24%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,358 Decreased By -158.8 (-1.27%)
BR30 37,049 Decreased By -593.7 (-1.58%)
KSE100 115,898 Decreased By -1328.4 (-1.13%)
KSE30 35,640 Decreased By -379.6 (-1.05%)
Business & Finance

Roche Q1 sales up 7% on drugs Phesgo, Vabysmo

Reuters Published 24 Apr, 2025 10:43am

FRANKFURT: Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Thursday its first-quarter sales rose a forecast-beating 7% driven by breast cancer drug Phesgo, eye drug Vabysmo and allergy treatment Xolair.

Quarterly group revenues came in at 15.44 billion Swiss francs ($18.64 billion), slightly above average market expectations of about 15.4 billion cited by analysts.

Roche to invest $50 billion in United States over next five years

Roche said it was still targeting an increase in full-year adjusted earnings per share at a high single-digit percentage.

