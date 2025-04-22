AIRLINK 182.70 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (1.4%)
Business & Finance

Roche to invest $50 billion in United States over next five years

Reuters Published 22 Apr, 2025 11:25am

ZURICH: Roche on Tuesday said it will invest $50 billion in the United States over the next five years, in one of the biggest inward investment moves by companies dealing with President Donald Trump’s tariffs policy.

The Swiss pharma giant said the investment would create more than 12,000 new jobs, including nearly 6,500 construction jobs, as well as 1,000 jobs at new and expanded facilities.

Drugs makers are announcing investments to counter tariffs by the Trump administration, which is seeking to boost domestic manufacturing. Roche’s investment follows an announcement by fellow Swiss drugmaker Novartis, which earlier this month said it will spend $23 billion in the United States on expanding existing and building new facilities.

Roche said its investment will include new research and development sites as well as expanded manufacturing facilities in Indiana, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and California.

Once all new and expanded manufacturing capacity comes on-line, Roche will export more medicines from the United States than it imports, the company said.

ROCHE Diagnostics Pakistan marks 25 years of healthcare innovation

Chief Executive Thomas Schinecker said the investment underscored the company’s commitment to the United States.

“Our investments of $50 billion over the next five years will lay the foundation for our next era of innovation and growth, benefiting patients in the US and around the world,” he said in a statement.

