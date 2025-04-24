AIRLINK 172.10 Decreased By ▼ -6.06 (-3.4%)
BOP 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.95%)
CPHL 88.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-3.89%)
FCCL 44.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.51%)
FFL 15.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.26%)
FLYNG 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.75%)
HUBC 139.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.7%)
HUMNL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.48%)
KEL 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.06%)
KOSM 5.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.9%)
MLCF 65.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.51%)
OGDC 212.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-0.87%)
PACE 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.15%)
PAEL 45.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.76%)
PIAHCLA 17.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.57%)
PIBTL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.99%)
POWER 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.46%)
PPL 167.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-1.48%)
PRL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-6.42%)
PTC 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.16%)
SEARL 91.13 Decreased By ▼ -2.27 (-2.43%)
SSGC 41.51 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.97%)
SYM 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.95%)
TELE 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.13%)
TPLP 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.06%)
TRG 65.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.78%)
WAVESAPP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.24%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
YOUW 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.83%)
BR100 12,358 Decreased By -158.8 (-1.27%)
BR30 37,049 Decreased By -593.7 (-1.58%)
KSE100 115,898 Decreased By -1328.4 (-1.13%)
KSE30 35,640 Decreased By -379.6 (-1.05%)
Apr 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bond yields may dip as RBI minutes hint at more rate cuts

Reuters Published 24 Apr, 2025 10:41am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields are expected to dip in early deals on Thursday as the minutes of the central bank’s latest meeting hinted at more rate easing in coming months.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield is likely to move between 6.30% and 6.34%, a trader at a private bank said, compared with its previous close of 6.3294%.

“The minutes have pointed towards continuity of easing cycle and that should give some push to bulls today,” the trader said.

Inflation in India is expected to stay near target this fiscal year, providing space to support growth through further monetary easing, members of the country’s rate-setting panel said in the April policy minutes released on Wednesday.

India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which consists of three members of the Reserve Bank of India and three external members, lowered the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6% and changed its stance to “accommodative” from “neutral”.

As per the RBI estimate, the neutral real rate is between 1.4% and 1.9%, and this would imply space to cut policy rates by 50 bps in the remainder of 2025, IDFC First Bank said.

Indian bond yields dip ahead of RBI’s policy minutes release

Meanwhile, the underlying sentiment remains upbeat amid continuous open market bond purchases from the RBI, which has already bought notes worth 1 trillion rupees ($11.69 billion) in April and is scheduled to buy bonds worth 200 billion rupees next week.

Bond traders would also be observing developments on the geopolitical front after India announced a raft of measures to downgrade its ties with Pakistan, after suspected militants killed 26 men at a tourist destination in Kashmir.

Indian government bond yields

Comments

200 characters

India bond yields may dip as RBI minutes hint at more rate cuts

Intra-day update: Pakistan rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Indus Waters Treaty: National Security Committee to meet today

PIA privatisation: govt restarts airline sale process with fresh EOI call

PSX opens negative as KSE-100 Index faces early selling pressure

Trade team will be sent to Bangladesh after Eid-ul-Azha

India calls all-party meet, summons top Pakistani diplomat after Kashmir attack on tourists

Property transfer: Cabinet will abolish 3-7% FED soon

Dollar rebound loses steam with trade in focus

Hesco, Pesco and Fesco: PD tasked with completing sell-off homework by Q2

Faisal Vawda calls for national unity, PTI inclusion in NAP talks amid rising India tensions

Read more stories