Congressman reaffirms call for IK release

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 24 Apr, 2025 04:11am

ISLAMABAD: US Representative Jack Bergman on Wednesday called for the immediate release of jailed ex-prime minister Imran Khan, following a recent diplomatic trip to Islamabad as part of a congressional delegation.

Bergman, a Republican, made the statement shortly after reaching the United States after attending the Pakistan Mineral Investment Forum 25 (PMIF25) alongside Democratic Representatives Thomas Suozzi and Jonathan Jackson.

During the visit, the delegation held meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Syed Asim Munir Shah, focusing on investment, regional stability and defence cooperation.

While the group did not publicly address political issues during the stay in Pakistan, Bergman issued a statement on social media following his return to the US, urging Khan’s release.

“After my Pakistan visit, engaging with leaders and communities there and in the US, I reaffirm my call for Imran Khan’s release,” he posted on X.

He added that US-Pakistan relations should be grounded in “democratic values and human rights.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

