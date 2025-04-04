Retailers, other businesses: FBR to grant two more licences to private cos for integration of e-invoicing

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to grant two more licences to private companies for the purpose of integration of electronic invoicing of retailers and other categories of businesses with the FBR.

It is learnt that the FBR has finalised two more companies that will provide online integration services to business community.

Earlier, the FBR has granted licence to only one company i.e. M/s Haball (Pvt) Ltd, Karachi.

At the same time, Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL) will provide free of cost integration services to the registered persons including retailers for integration with the FBR. The PRAL will act as a licenced integrator for the purpose of point of sales (POS) system.

Now, the total number of private companies would stand at three and the fourth is PRAL.

The digital integration of team of PRAL is asking the taxpayers to facilitate smooth digital compliance, helping business community for integration with the FBR.

The FBR’s Directorate of Digital Initiatives had invited Expressions of Interest (EOIs) on March 10, 2024, for award of licence to prospective licencees for integration of electronic invoicing under Chapter XIV-BB of the Sales Tax Rules, 2006 as amended vide SRO 1788(1)/2023 and Chapter VITA, Online Integration of Businesses, of the Income Tax Rules, 2002 as amended vide SRO 428(1)/2024.

Rule 150Z0ZK (Sub-rule 5) of Sales Tax Rules, 2006 as amended vide SRO No 1788(1)/2023 dated December 11, 2023 provides that “The licensing committee shall grant the licence to the recommended companies with the approval of Member Digital Initiatives and shall publish list of licencees.”

Since the designated committee has already given its recommendations and Member Digital Initiatives, FBR has approved the recommendations for grant of licence to the qualified company as provided in the Rule referred above, licence for the purpose of integration of electronic invoicing under Chapter XIV-BB of the Sales Tax Rules, 2006 as amended vide SRO 1788(1)/2023 and Chapter VIIA, Online Integration of Businesses, of the Income Tax Rules, 2002 as amended vide SRO428(1)/2024 is hereby granted to the said company. The licence, thus, granted will be published on the FBR’s website for record and information, the FBR added.

