NTDC sacks many officers for negligence

ISLAMABAD: The Board of National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has removed ineligible officials from their positions after thorough evaluation of their performance by the Minister for Power Sardar Awais Leghari.

According to an official statement issued by the Power Division, the federal minister for power has taken notice of the poor performance during a review meeting of ongoing projects by the NTDC.

As a result, the NTDC Board has removed several officers from their current positions, including a deputy managing director, two general managers, a chief financial officer, and three chief engineers, for negligence in their duties and causing unnecessary delays.

According to details, Federal Minister for Power Division had recently taken notice of negligence and delays in NTDC’s ongoing and upcoming projects during a review meeting. During the meeting, the federal minister strongly urged the NTDC Board to conduct an immediate inquiry and identify those responsible for the failure to complete these projects on time.

The federal minister emphasised a policy of zero tolerance for any delays in ongoing projects and urged that all projects be completed within their scheduled timelines, noting that delays cause the country losses amounting to billions of rupees. In the meeting, the NTDC Board discussed the company’s performance and devised strategies to improve organisational operations and address long-standing weaknesses in project planning and execution.

The Power Division has further stated that based on ground realities, the NTDC Board held the company’s Planning Wing — headed by the deputy managing director, two general managers, and the chief financial officer — responsible for this negligence and issued immediate orders to place them in the officer on special duty (OSD) category.

Additionally, due to negligence in their duties, three chief engineers were also removed from their current positions. Furthermore, the managing director has been given two weeks to determine the responsibility of other managers, deputy managers, and staff involved, and to take appropriate action against them, the statement added.

