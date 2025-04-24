Cotton market remains steady with satisfactory volume

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Wednesday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the current cotton prices in Sindh and Punjab is in between Rs 15,500 and Rs 17,500 per maund, depending on quality and payment.

600 bales of Ghotki ,1000 bales of Dherki, 400 bales of Mir Pur Mathelo were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund, 600 bales of Khan Pur were sold at Rs 17,600 per maund, 400 bales of Mianchannu, 400 bales of Uch Shareef were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund, 400 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 17,350 per maund, 200 bales of Yazman Mandi, 200 bales of Shehar Sultan were sold at Rs 17,300 per maund, 200 bales of Khair Pur Tamiwali were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund, 600 bales of Sadiqabad were sold at Rs 16,800 per maund, 1000 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 16,800 to Rs 17,000 per maund and 318 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 16,750 to Rs 16,800 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,900 per maund. Polyester fiber was traded at Rs 346 per kilogram.

