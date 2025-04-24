AIRLINK 178.16 Decreased By ▼ -4.55 (-2.49%)
BOP 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.92%)
CNERGY 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.49%)
CPHL 92.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.82%)
FCCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.1%)
FFL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.73%)
FLYNG 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
HUBC 142.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.67 (-2.52%)
HUMNL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.69%)
KEL 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.13%)
KOSM 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.25%)
MLCF 66.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.5%)
OGDC 214.36 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.51%)
PACE 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
PAEL 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-4.06%)
PIAHCLA 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.52%)
PIBTL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.51%)
POWER 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
PPL 169.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
PRL 33.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.41%)
PTC 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.06%)
SEARL 93.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.73%)
SSGC 41.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.35%)
SYM 15.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
TELE 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.81%)
TPLP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
TRG 66.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
WAVESAPP 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
YOUW 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,517 Decreased By -158.7 (-1.25%)
BR30 37,643 Decreased By -496.1 (-1.3%)
KSE100 117,226 Decreased By -1204.2 (-1.02%)
KSE30 36,020 Decreased By -383.5 (-1.05%)
Apr 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-04-24

PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘Speed, my friend, has become more important than meeting safety regulations’

“I have it on very good authority….” “Your authority reminds me of that funny proverb – when in doubt,...
Anjum Ibrahim Published 24 Apr, 2025 04:11am

“I have it on very good authority….”

“Your authority reminds me of that funny proverb – when in doubt, blame someone else. That’s the secret of authority.”

“My authority is impeccable, I will have you know.”

“The more impeccable it is, the more it operates like an author – you know when you read what you think you have written rather than what is actually on paper.”

“Hmmm but anyway going back to what I began by saying I have it on good authority that The Brown Pope didn’t express his condolences on the death of Pope Francis because he was busy instructing construction workers to complete an underpass in 35 days I think.”

“Ooops, I hope that doesn’t mean a collapse like the Stadium the Brown Pope had built before the…”

“Speed, my friend, has become more important than meeting safety regulations – anyway, that reminds me – I have figured out what angers our Chief Minister of Punjab about the Brown Pope.”

“We all know that he encroaches…”

“You are so very, very, wrong.”

“Because she is more eye candy than…”

“Well, I am not sure whether on a scale of 1 to 10 he even features on the eye candy index.”

“I know she is being accused by the large number of followers of The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless that she is responsible for not allowing family, lawyers and other visitors to see him and that’s all down…”

“Technically, Adiala jail comes under…”

“Hey we may be trying to emulate China’s growth model but seriously we are a long way away from talking technical.”

“Notwithstanding e-governance and digitisation of everything that would miraculously improve the way we do things here.”

“I am a big fan of Pablo Picasso.”

“He was a painter of great note; but I don’t see…”

“A computer is technical right, Picasso said computers are useless. They can only give you answers.”

“Right, and we don’t want answers?”

“No we don’t, we reckon we have all the answers.”

“Are you being facetious?”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Chief Minister of Punjab Adiala jail

Comments

200 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘Speed, my friend, has become more important than meeting safety regulations’

Trade team will be sent to Bangladesh after Eidul Azha

Property transfer: Cabinet will abolish 3-7pc FED soon

Hesco, Pesco and Fesco: PD tasked with completing sell-off homework by Q2

Economic future: Aurangzeb highlights pivotal role of private sector

Highest, income groups be taxed at higher effective rates: WB

IMF projects big increase in govt expenditure

World Bank cuts growth projection to 2.7pc

No deviation from framework: SOEs can frame own procurement rules: PPRA Board

Circular debt: Govt in talks with banks to raise Rs1.275trn

E-invoices integration: FBR sets May 1 deadline for corporate entities

Read more stories