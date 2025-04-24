Markets Print 2025-04-24
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (April 23, 2025).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 117,226.15
High: 118,811.24
Low: 117,120.39
Net Change: 1,204.2
Volume (000): 242,525
Value (000): 18,635,420
Makt Cap (000) 3,547,785,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 22,829.53
NET CH (-) 298.60
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,445.36
NET CH (-) 74.38
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 33,415.06
NET CH (-) 487.90
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 19,920.70
NET CH (-) 407.58
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,703.65
NET CH (-) 98.41
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,807.44
NET CH (-) 61.74
------------------------------------
As on: 23-April-2025
====================================
