==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 117,226.15 High: 118,811.24 Low: 117,120.39 Net Change: 1,204.2 Volume (000): 242,525 Value (000): 18,635,420 Makt Cap (000) 3,547,785,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 22,829.53 NET CH (-) 298.60 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,445.36 NET CH (-) 74.38 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 33,415.06 NET CH (-) 487.90 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 19,920.70 NET CH (-) 407.58 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,703.65 NET CH (-) 98.41 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,807.44 NET CH (-) 61.74 ------------------------------------ As on: 23-April-2025 ====================================

