Sabalenka expecting ‘big chance’ to win on Madrid clay

MADRID: World number one Aryna Sabalenka believes she will have “big chances” to perform well on clay this season, should she recapture the level she showed during last year’s Madrid Open final against Iga Swiatek.

The Belarusian squandered three match points in a heartbreaking defeat by Swiatek in the Spanish capital 12 months ago, in what was a high-quality clash that earned WTA Match of the Year honours at the end of the season.

Targeting a third Madrid Open crown this fortnight at the Caja Magica, Sabalenka reflects fondly on her final against Swiatek, despite coming agonisingly close to victory before falling just short.

“That match was a blockbuster, and I really enjoyed playing, it was very intense, very long. If I can play like that in every match on clay, I think I have big chances to perform well on the clay court season this year,” Sabalenka said on Wednesday.

Less is more for Raducanu ahead of return in Madrid

“That was amazing match, even though I lost it.

“Nothing I can be upset with, to be honest. I did my best there, and she just outplayed me.”

Sabalenka arrives in Madrid on the back of a runner-up showing in Stuttgart, where she fell in the final to Jelena Ostapenko.

The 26-year-old, who won the 2024 US and Australian Opens, is still waiting for her first title on clay since her 2023 Madrid triumph.

The top seed will open her campaign against Anna Blinkova or Panna Udvardy in round two.

This season is featuring live electronic line calling on clay for the first time on the WTA and ATP tours – a decision that has been met with mixed reaction.

While some players are happy to avoid arguments with umpires by solely relying on technology, others have questioned the accuracy of the technology, given the replay doesn’t always match the mark visible on the clay court.

“I prefer to have the Hawk-Eye system than the referee, because sometimes referees can be very weak to go there (to check the mark) and confirm that they made mistake, so yeah, I prefer to have the Hawk-Eye system,” said Sabalenka.

First-round action in Madrid on Wednesday saw a returning Petra Kvitova squander a 4-1 double-break lead en route to a 6-4, 6-0 defeat by American Katie Volynets.

Kvitova came back from a 17-month maternity leave two months ago and was contesting her first clay-court match in two years.