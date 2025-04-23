AIRLINK 178.16 Decreased By ▼ -4.55 (-2.49%)
BOP 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.92%)
CNERGY 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.49%)
CPHL 92.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-1.82%)
FCCL 45.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.1%)
FFL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.73%)
FLYNG 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
HUBC 142.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.67 (-2.52%)
HUMNL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.69%)
KEL 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.13%)
KOSM 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.25%)
MLCF 66.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.5%)
OGDC 214.36 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.51%)
PACE 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.99%)
PAEL 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-4.06%)
PIAHCLA 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.52%)
PIBTL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.51%)
POWER 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
PPL 169.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
PRL 33.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.41%)
PTC 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.06%)
SEARL 93.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.73%)
SSGC 41.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.35%)
SYM 15.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
TELE 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.81%)
TPLP 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
TRG 66.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
WAVESAPP 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
YOUW 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
BR100 12,517 Decreased By -158.7 (-1.25%)
BR30 37,643 Decreased By -496.1 (-1.3%)
KSE100 117,226 Decreased By -1204.2 (-1.02%)
KSE30 36,020 Decreased By -383.5 (-1.05%)
Apr 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sabalenka expecting ‘big chance’ to win on Madrid clay

AFP Published 23 Apr, 2025 06:27pm
Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka plays the ball to Italy’s Jasmine Paolini (unseen) during their semi-final match at the Women’s Tennis Grand Prix WTA tournament in Stuttgart, southwestern Germany, on April 20, 2025. Photo: AFP
Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka plays the ball to Italy’s Jasmine Paolini (unseen) during their semi-final match at the Women’s Tennis Grand Prix WTA tournament in Stuttgart, southwestern Germany, on April 20, 2025. Photo: AFP

MADRID: World number one Aryna Sabalenka believes she will have “big chances” to perform well on clay this season, should she recapture the level she showed during last year’s Madrid Open final against Iga Swiatek.

The Belarusian squandered three match points in a heartbreaking defeat by Swiatek in the Spanish capital 12 months ago, in what was a high-quality clash that earned WTA Match of the Year honours at the end of the season.

Targeting a third Madrid Open crown this fortnight at the Caja Magica, Sabalenka reflects fondly on her final against Swiatek, despite coming agonisingly close to victory before falling just short.

“That match was a blockbuster, and I really enjoyed playing, it was very intense, very long. If I can play like that in every match on clay, I think I have big chances to perform well on the clay court season this year,” Sabalenka said on Wednesday.

Less is more for Raducanu ahead of return in Madrid

“That was amazing match, even though I lost it.

“Nothing I can be upset with, to be honest. I did my best there, and she just outplayed me.”

Sabalenka arrives in Madrid on the back of a runner-up showing in Stuttgart, where she fell in the final to Jelena Ostapenko.

The 26-year-old, who won the 2024 US and Australian Opens, is still waiting for her first title on clay since her 2023 Madrid triumph.

The top seed will open her campaign against Anna Blinkova or Panna Udvardy in round two.

This season is featuring live electronic line calling on clay for the first time on the WTA and ATP tours – a decision that has been met with mixed reaction.

While some players are happy to avoid arguments with umpires by solely relying on technology, others have questioned the accuracy of the technology, given the replay doesn’t always match the mark visible on the clay court.

“I prefer to have the Hawk-Eye system than the referee, because sometimes referees can be very weak to go there (to check the mark) and confirm that they made mistake, so yeah, I prefer to have the Hawk-Eye system,” said Sabalenka.

First-round action in Madrid on Wednesday saw a returning Petra Kvitova squander a 4-1 double-break lead en route to a 6-4, 6-0 defeat by American Katie Volynets.

Kvitova came back from a 17-month maternity leave two months ago and was contesting her first clay-court match in two years.

Aryna Sabalenka Madrid Open

Comments

200 characters

Sabalenka expecting ‘big chance’ to win on Madrid clay

Pakistan expresses concern at loss of tourists’ lives in IIOJK firing

China says ‘door open’ to trade talks after Trump signals tariffs will fall

Barkat Frisian says to set up Rs500mn dried egg powder plant

Selling returns to PSX, KSE-100 Index closes over 1,200 points lower

Gold falls massive Rs11,700 per tola in Pakistan

Govt set to scrap federal excise duty on property to boost real estate

Kohinoor Energy profit declines 60% to Rs180mn in Jan-Mar 2025

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Attack on tourists in India’s Kashmir kills 26, injures 17, police say

Dollar surges then steadies as Trump backs down on Fed attacks

Read more stories