Sports

Less is more for Raducanu ahead of return in Madrid

Reuters Published 22 Apr, 2025 10:43am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Emma Raducanu will return to action at this week’s Madrid Open after a mid-season break and the former US Open champion said she is benefiting from a more focused approach to the season.

The 22-year-old Briton pulled out of the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers to rest following a run to the quarter-finals in Miami, where she needed medical attention during her defeat by eventual runner-up Jessica Pegula.

Having opted for a training block instead, Raducanu is raring to go in the Spanish capital where she kicks off her campaign against Dutchwoman Suzan Lamens on Wednesday.

“I’ve realised now that less is more for me sometimes,” Raducanu told Sky Sports.

“I work really intense and really hard and can definitely be partial to overkilling it sometimes. “It’s just making sure when I’m on the court I’m maxing out for X amount of time so I can focus, and then once I’m done, I’m switching off better.

“You hear a lot that people need matches and I say the same thing. Matches definitely help, but there’s a time and a place. There are other times where you need to reset and get your bearings, because the season is very long.”

Emma Raducanu says she struggled to breathe during Dubai stalker incident

Raducanu’s break involved working with former player Mark Petchey, continuing an informal arrangement after employing a number of coaches with little success amid form and fitness issues.

“It’s pretty informal for now but is something that’s going really well,” Raducanu said.

“I’m still figuring things out: what works for me, what doesn’t. What gets the best out of me. For now, I’m not getting as technical as I used to maybe.”

Emma Raducanu Madrid Open Former US Open champion

