4 killed, 4 injured in car-truck collision in Balochistan’s Lasbela

Four people lost their lives and four others sustained injuries in a collision between a passenger car and a truck on the Makran Coastal Highway, officials said on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122, the state-run emergency response service, said the incident occurred when a Changan car and a truck collided near the Sapat Cross in Balochistan’s Lasbela district late on Tuesday night.

“Preliminary findings suggest the car driver may have fallen asleep, causing the vehicle to veer into the oncoming lane and crash head-on with a truck,” the statement said.

Four tourists killed in road accident

The deceased were identified as residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces. The injured, all hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, received first aid on the scene and were later transferred to the District Headquarters Hospital in Uthal.

The deceased were identified as Shaukat, Sudhir Ahmed, Waheedur Rehman and Ziaur Rehman. The injured were identified as Ziarat Khan, Hamza, Suleman and Ehsanullah.

“The rescue operation has been completed,” it added.