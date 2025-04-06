AIRLINK 175.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.13%)
BOP 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.47%)
FCCL 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FFL 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 27.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
HUBC 142.32 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-3.12%)
HUMNL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.55%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.35%)
OGDC 226.77 Decreased By ▼ -7.91 (-3.37%)
PACE 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PAEL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.47%)
PIAHCLA 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
POWER 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
PPL 185.92 Decreased By ▼ -5.88 (-3.07%)
PRL 37.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.66%)
SEARL 100.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.59%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.02%)
SYM 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.86%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.4%)
TPLP 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TRG 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.92%)
WAVESAPP 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.35%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,826 Increased By 19.4 (0.15%)
BR30 38,861 Decreased By -842.2 (-2.12%)
KSE100 118,792 Decreased By -146.5 (-0.12%)
KSE30 36,779 Increased By 22.6 (0.06%)
Apr 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-06

Four tourists killed in road accident

INP Published 06 Apr, 2025 05:44am

SHANGLA: At least four tourists died and one injured when a Swat-bound car plunged into a ravine in the Matta Aghwan area of Shangla district on Saturday.

Police and Rescue 1122 spokesperson Rasool Khan Sharif said that the tourists were travelling to Swat from Shangla through the Bisham-Swat road and met with the accident in the Matta Aghwan area. They said that four tourists died on the spot and one person was injured in the accident.

Police and Rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved the dead bodies. The injured was shifted to the Alpuri district headquarters hospital Shangla.

The deceased were identified as Hassan Khan, Jawad Khan, Mohammad Umair and Hamad Khan and injured Dilawar Khan. Over speeding was stated to be caused of the accident.

road accidents tourists killed

Comments

200 characters

Four tourists killed in road accident

PM to announce another ‘good news’ soon: Azma

Governance reforms progress: Second IMF mission arrives in just 2 months

Duties, taxes increased on import of ammunition from China

Power sector owes Rs165.256bn to SNGPL

Travel ban will come into effect from 13th: KSA revises visa policies for travellers from Pakistan, India, 12 other states

SC to take up pleas against Super Tax tomorrow

Deportation of illegal Afghan migrants under way

PTI rift deepens after Gandapur’s remarks

Sharjeel reiterates party’s stance against canal project

Bilawal’s reservations: PM engages party leaders in talks

Read more stories