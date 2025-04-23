AIRLINK 178.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.21 (-2.3%)
BOP 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.25%)
CNERGY 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.32%)
CPHL 92.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-2.09%)
FCCL 45.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.04%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.04%)
FLYNG 28.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.54%)
HUBC 141.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-2.94%)
HUMNL 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.53%)
KEL 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.13%)
KOSM 5.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.25%)
MLCF 66.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.65%)
OGDC 214.00 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.34%)
PACE 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.82%)
PAEL 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-4.06%)
PIAHCLA 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.96%)
PIBTL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.21%)
POWER 14.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
PPL 169.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.45%)
PRL 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.06%)
PTC 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.06%)
SEARL 93.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.62%)
SSGC 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.49%)
SYM 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.28%)
TELE 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.21%)
TPLP 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
TRG 66.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.09%)
WAVESAPP 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 12,517 Decreased By -158.7 (-1.25%)
BR30 37,643 Decreased By -496.1 (-1.3%)
KSE100 117,226 Decreased By -1204.2 (-1.02%)
KSE30 36,020 Decreased By -383.5 (-1.05%)
World

Ukraine is ready to negotiate but not to surrender, deputy PM says

Reuters Published 23 Apr, 2025 04:39pm

Ukraine is ready to negotiate but not to surrender, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko said on Wednesday as details emerged in media reports of a U.S. proposal for a deal which would see Ukraine give up almost all territory currently occupied by Russia.

“There will be no agreement that hands Russia the stronger foundations it needs to regroup and return with greater violence,” Svyrydenko wrote on X.

Ukraine ready to hold talks with Russia once ceasefire in place, Zelenskiy says

“A full ceasefire - on land, in the air, and at sea - is the necessary first step,” she said, adding that if Moscow instead opted for a limited pause, Kyiv would respond in kind.

