Ukraine is ready to negotiate but not to surrender, deputy PM says

Ukraine is ready to negotiate but not to surrender, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko said on Wednesday as details emerged in media reports of a U.S. proposal for a deal which would see Ukraine give up almost all territory currently occupied by Russia.

“There will be no agreement that hands Russia the stronger foundations it needs to regroup and return with greater violence,” Svyrydenko wrote on X.

“A full ceasefire - on land, in the air, and at sea - is the necessary first step,” she said, adding that if Moscow instead opted for a limited pause, Kyiv would respond in kind.