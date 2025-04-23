Russian rouble weakens amid Ukraine peace talks uncertainty

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble weakened against the U.S. dollar and China’s yuan on Wednesday amid uncertainty over talks for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine.

At 1120 GMT, the rouble was down 1.5% at 82.70 against the U.S. dollar, according to LSEG data based on over-the-counter exchange rate quotes. Despite Wednesday’s weakness, the rouble has risen by about 38% against the dollar so far this year.

Rouble strengthens past 81 vs US dollar

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that countries involved in peace talks around Ukraine still needed to narrow their differences and that there were “a lot of nuances” that needed to be worked out before any deal could be reached.

Against the Chinese yuan, which is used by Russia’s central bank for its foreign exchange interventions and is currently the most-traded foreign currency in Russia, the rouble fell 1.7% to 11.32 on the Moscow Stock Exchange.