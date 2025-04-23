AIRLINK 179.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-1.97%)
BOP 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.11%)
CNERGY 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CPHL 93.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.47%)
FCCL 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
FFL 15.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.36%)
FLYNG 28.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 143.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-1.4%)
HUMNL 12.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
KEL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.97%)
MLCF 67.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.67%)
OGDC 215.90 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (1.23%)
PACE 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PAEL 46.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-2.7%)
PIAHCLA 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
POWER 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
PPL 171.54 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.52%)
PRL 33.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.21%)
PTC 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.63%)
SEARL 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.09%)
SSGC 41.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.14%)
SYM 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.18%)
TELE 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.88%)
TPLP 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
TRG 67.57 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.02%)
WAVESAPP 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.32%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.31%)
BR100 12,635 Decreased By -40.3 (-0.32%)
BR30 38,041 Decreased By -97.9 (-0.26%)
KSE100 118,105 Decreased By -324.9 (-0.27%)
KSE30 36,366 Decreased By -37.6 (-0.1%)
Apr 23, 2025
European shares rise on SAP earnings, Trump’s Fed backflip

Reuters Published April 23, 2025 Updated April 23, 2025 01:05pm

European shares climbed on Wednesday, boosted by strong earnings from Europe’s largest software maker SAP, while U.S. President Donald Trump’s backflip from threats to dismiss Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell provided relief to investors.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 1.8%, as of 0703 GMT. Other regional indexes - Germany, France, Spain, and the UK - gained between 1.9% and 2.7%.

The markets this week have been grappling with the notion that the Fed’s independence could be under threat after repeated attacks by Trump on Powell for not cutting rates since the president resumed office in January.

Shares of SAP jumped 9.3% after the German company topped analysts’ first-quarter adjusted operating profit expectations.

The European technology sector climbed 3.3%, leading sectoral gains.

Also lifting sentiment was Trump’s softer tone on China tariffs, where he told reporters on Tuesday that he would be very nice in negotiations with Beijing.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that he believes there will be a de-escalation in U.S.-China trade tensions, but described future negotiations with Beijing as a “slog” that has not started yet.

Shares of Volvo fell 2.2% on Wednesday after the Swedish truck maker reported a bigger-than-expected drop in first-quarter profit and lowered its outlook for the North American truck market.

European shares close higher as financials, L’Oreal rise

BP rose 3.8% after activist hedge fund Elliott increased stake in the oil major to just over 5%.

Elliott has urged the company to boost its free cash flow to $20 billion by 2027, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.

On the economic data front, flash PMI surveys out of France, Germany and the euro zone are due for release later in the day.

