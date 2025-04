SHANGHAI: Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Källenius said on Wednesday the German automaker was urging the European Union to find an “equitable solution” to create a level-playing field for China-made electric vehicles in Europe.

A pure tariff barrier was the “crudest instrument” that could be applied, he told reporters on the sidelines of the Shanghai auto show.