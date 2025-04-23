AIRLINK 181.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-0.94%)
BOP 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.97%)
CNERGY 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CPHL 94.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
FCCL 46.55 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.58%)
FFL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.87%)
FLYNG 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
HUBC 143.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.36%)
HUMNL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.38%)
KEL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.66%)
MLCF 67.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.3%)
OGDC 214.40 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.53%)
PACE 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
PAEL 46.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.92%)
PIAHCLA 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
POWER 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.33%)
PPL 171.00 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.2%)
PRL 33.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1%)
PTC 22.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.36%)
SEARL 94.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.36%)
SSGC 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
SYM 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.54%)
TELE 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.08%)
TPLP 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.8%)
TRG 67.40 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.76%)
WAVESAPP 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.57%)
BR100 12,679 Increased By 2.9 (0.02%)
BR30 38,069 Decreased By -70.3 (-0.18%)
KSE100 118,318 Decreased By -112 (-0.09%)
KSE30 36,404 Increased By 0.6 (0%)
Apr 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian bond yields dip ahead of RBI’s policy minutes release

Reuters Published 23 Apr, 2025 11:11am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields slipped on Wednesday, tracking a decline in US peers, as market sentiments remained bullish ahead of the domestic central bank’s policy minutes release.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year note was at 6.3099% as of 10:30 a.m. IST.

It ended Tuesday at 6.3201%, hovering near its lowest since November 9, 2021. Yields fall when prices rise.

Traders are awaiting the minutes of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) last policy meeting, due after market hours, to assess the future rate trajectory.

Indian bond yields rise on RBI’s revised liquidity norms

The RBI slashed its key policy rate by 25 basis points (bps) and revised its stance to “accommodative” at its meeting this month.

The benchmark yields have dropped more than 25 bps so far in April and will test a key level of 6.25% this month, traders said.

“The drop in US yield and easing liquidity continue to drive bond yields lower and traders will now wait for the policy minutes to ascertain the central bank’s thinking on rates,” a trader with a state-run bank said.

The local bond yields are tracking the drop in US peers, which declined in Asian hours, as US bonds benefited from some safe-haven demand amid fears of a tariff-led economic slowdown.

The 10-year US yields were last at 4.35% in Asian hours, about four basis points lower than previous close on Tuesday.

The underlying sentiment has been positive amid consistent liquidity injections by the RBI, lower inflation rate and rising rate cut bets to boost a sluggish economy.

The RBI has injected 6 trillion rupees ($70.31 billion) of durable liquidity into the banking system in the first four months of 2025. It is also set to buy bonds worth another 200 billion rupees next week.

Indian government bond yields

Comments

200 characters

Indian bond yields dip ahead of RBI’s policy minutes release

Intra-day update: Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Govt says mulling buying more goods from US

Pakistan expresses concern at loss of tourists’ lives in IIOJK firing

Climate change woes: PM for more global funding

Underutilisation of MTL: report yet to be submitted to PM

Dollar surges then steadies as Trump backs down on Fed attacks

Pakistan’s poverty rate to stand at 42.4%: World Bank

KE asks Power Div for consultation on NEP

Minister seeks details of proposed energy policies

Road blockades in Sindh disrupt fuel supply to upcountry

Read more stories