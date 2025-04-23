AIRLINK 182.71 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (1.41%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-23

National highways: HCSTSI concerned over sit-ins, road blockages

Published 23 Apr, 2025

HYDDERABAD: President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI), Muhammad Saleem Memon, has expressed grave concern over the severe disruption to Pakistan’s agricultural exports caused by ongoing sit-ins and road blockages on national highways. In letters addressed to the Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah and the Sindh Home Minister, Sharjeel Memon, he urged immediate intervention and practical steps to address the crisis.

He stated that hundreds of export containers filled with potatoes, fruits, and other agricultural produce have been stranded for several days at the entry points of Sindh. These consignments were destined for the Middle Eastern and Far Eastern markets under confirmed export orders.

“If these containers do not reach the ports on time, not only will the export orders be canceled, but exporters may also suffer losses amounting to millions of dollars,” he warned.

HCSTSI President Saleem Memon highlighted that sensitive perishable goods like potatoes and fruits must be kept at specific temperatures. Without timely access to power or generators, the risk of spoilage is extremely high.

“This is not just a loss to exporters but also a severe financial blow to our farmers who worked hard to cultivate these crops and now find their incomes under threat,” he added.

He further pointed out that the business community had already faced heavy losses due to the recent goods transporters’ strike, and now, the ongoing sit-ins have brought another economic crisis.

“Thousands of trucks and containers, some of which have been used by law enforcement agencies as roadblocks, are disrupting both domestic supply chains and international trade,” HCSTSI president stated.

He urged the Sindh government to immediately announce a Green Channel for the movement of export goods, ensuring their swift and uninterrupted access to seaports. He also proposed that the provincial government formulate an Emergency Corridor Policy for Sensitive Agricultural Exports, under which time-critical consignments are escorted by security squads to reach ports without delay.

Saleem appealed to all stakeholders to prioritize the country’s economic welfare and resolve the matter through mutual understanding and dialogue.

