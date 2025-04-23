ACCA partners with OICCI to foster sustainable business practices

KARACHI: The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) solidified their commitment to advancing sustainable business practices in Pakistan by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during a high-level meeting in Karachi.

Led by Helen Brand OBE - Chief Executive of ACCA, and M Abdul Aleem - CEO & Secretary General of OICCI, the partnership aims to promote ESG integration, sustainability reporting, digital transformation, and strong corporate governance across Pakistan’s business sector.

This collaboration will focus on capacity-building, knowledge-sharing, and policy-advocacy to help businesses align with global sustainability standards and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Helen Brand reiterated ACCA's commitment to sustainability and stated that: “Both organizations are inspired to foster a responsible and transparent business environment. Leveraging ACCA’s global expertise and OICCI’s local insights, both organizations are supporting economic transformation and attracting investment.”

The ongoing partnership will include joint-training, thought-leadership, and co-hosted industry events, reinforcing a shared vision for a progressive, future-ready corporate ecosystem in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025