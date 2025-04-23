Challenge of terrorist groups: Pakistan, Russia reaffirm cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Russia have expressed mutual reaffirmation to strengthen cooperation in the face of shared challenges posed by terrorist groups, recognising that collective efforts remain essential to maintaining regional and global stability. Both sides have stated that all efforts must be brought together to defeat the menace of international terrorism.

This was agreed at the 11th meeting of the Pakistan-Russia Joint Working Group to Counter International Terrorism, which was held in Moscow on 22nd April 2025, said the Foreign Office on Tuesday.

Pakistan’s delegation was led by the Special Secretary (United Nations), Nabeel Munir, while the Russian side was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin.

The two countries held an in-depth exchange of views on the global and regional terrorism landscape, with particular attention to the evolving threat posed by terrorism in Afghanistan and the region.

