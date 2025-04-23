AIRLINK 182.71 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (1.41%)
Infrastructure modernization: PAA launches e-gates implementation project across three airports

Recorder Report Published 23 Apr, 2025 05:50am

KARACHI: The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) took a significant step forward in modernizing the country’s airport infrastructure by formally launching an e-gates implementation project across three major international airports.

According to the details, a delegation from M2P Consulting, comprising local and international experts, visited PAA headquarters to initiate the planning, design, and installation of electronic gates at Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi airports.

Prior to the agreement signing, detailed discussions were held on technical and operational aspects of the project, led by PAA Deputy Director General Airports Sadiq ur Rehman and Deputy Director General Works and Development Sumair Saeed.

The formal agreement was signed by Christophe Mostert, Managing Partner of M2P Consulting, and Kashif S Jillani, Director Engineering Services at PAA. The entire project, including planning, design, implementation, and installation phases, is expected to be completed within a 24-month timeframe.

M2P Consulting will provide technical supervision throughout the project and guide contractors who will be selected through a competitive tendering process.

A key focus of the discussions centered on integrating the e-gate system with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) protocols and existing airport agency systems. Once fully implemented, the e-gates are expected to enhance passenger security, introduce automated control mechanisms, and reduce reliance on manual processing, ultimately delivering a more streamlined travel experience.

Site surveys for the project have already been completed at Lahore and Islamabad airports, with the survey at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport scheduled to begin on April 23, 2025.

The ceremony was attended by several senior PAA officials, including directors from the Planning, Development, and Engineering Services departments.

