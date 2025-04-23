Honouring sacrifice and embracing responsibility

EDITORIAL: The military honours conferred at General Headquarters last week served as a powerful reminder of the selflessness that sustains the nation’s security.

As Army Chief General Asim Munir rightly noted, the peace enjoyed by the people of Pakistan has come at a very real cost—borne disproportionately by the men and women in uniform. It is the soldier, after all, who is first in the line of fire. And when nations come under strain—be it Libya, Syria, Iraq or Lebanon—it is always the armed forces that are first targeted and hit.

Pakistan’s experience has echoed that pattern. From the frontlines of counter-terror operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan to the long vigil along our eastern and western borders, it is the armed forces that have absorbed the shocks of instability. The families of the fallen and the wounded carry scars the rest of the country is often spared. It is only right that their sacrifices be recognised not just with decorations, but with enduring respect and tangible support. Honour must extend beyond ceremonies.

Yet, with that respect, comes an acknowledgment of responsibility. The armed forces are the most disciplined and organised institution in the country, and their role in national defence is beyond question. But precisely because of that stature, they must also remain mindful of the weight their presence carries in times of political or institutional stress. The line between stepping in to assist and being drawn into roles outside the military’s core mandate is a delicate one—and must be navigated with care.

This is not to deny that the army has, at times, had to shoulder burdens in moments of national emergency. But the long-term strength of both the military and the state lies in clearly defined roles and responsibilities. Soldiers should not be politicized—neither by parties seeking cover nor by critics assigning blame. Their sacrifices must be honoured through national stability, not strained by institutional confusion or overreach.

Equally, there is the need to ensure that the military’s own internal systems of accountability remain strong. The same moral authority that allows the institution to command public confidence, admiration and awe also obliges it to lead by example in transparency, professionalism and restraint. These are not burdens—they are part of the honour that comes with uniformed service in a democracy.

General Munir’s reaffirmation of the military’s commitment to serving the people, and his call to honour the martyrs as a collective national duty, is a message that should resonate well beyond military circles. At a time when the country faces persistent security threats, economic strain, and widening polarisation, national unity cannot be taken for granted. The armed forces, by virtue of their sacrifice, are a natural rallying point. But they are not a substitute for civilian leadership, nor should they be expected to be.

The best way to pay tribute to the lives lost in the line of duty is to build a country where those sacrificed lives have lasting meaning—through peace, justice, and a functioning democratic order. That requires all institutions to work within their constitutional limits and in service of the people.

Appreciation must never mutate into blind deference, just as scrutiny must not degenerate into vilification. Somewhere in between lies a mature national discourse—one that honours sacrifice, but also expects responsibility. That is the balance a strong republic must strive to achieve.

