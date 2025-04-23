AIRLINK 182.71 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (1.41%)
BOP 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-8.49%)
CNERGY 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.4%)
CPHL 94.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.07%)
FCCL 46.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.52%)
FFL 16.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
FLYNG 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
HUBC 145.78 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.37%)
HUMNL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2%)
KOSM 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.12%)
MLCF 67.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-3.08%)
OGDC 213.28 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.49%)
PACE 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PAEL 47.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-6.24%)
POWER 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.32%)
PPL 170.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.09%)
PRL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.93%)
PTC 22.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.81%)
SEARL 95.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.82%)
SSGC 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.93%)
SYM 15.61 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (10.01%)
TELE 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.75%)
TPLP 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.01%)
TRG 66.89 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.97%)
WAVESAPP 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.41%)
BR100 12,676 Decreased By -26.4 (-0.21%)
BR30 38,139 Decreased By -118.5 (-0.31%)
KSE100 118,430 Increased By 47 (0.04%)
KSE30 36,403 Increased By 8.1 (0.02%)
Markets Print 2025-04-23

European shares close higher as financials, L’Oreal rise

Reuters Published 23 Apr, 2025 05:50am

FRANKFURT: European shares ended slightly higher on Tuesday on the back of rising financials and post-earnings gains in L’Oreal, though sentiment remained shaky after US President Donald Trump’s critique of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended 0.2% higher, well off session lows, with L’Oreal jumping 6.3% for its best single-day gain in nearly seven months.

The beauty giant reported a rise in first-quarter sales, beating expectations - a bright spot in the sector after luxury group LVMH reported slower growth at its beauty retailer Sephora last week.

European banks kicked off the week 0.7% higher. The basic resources index - which includes Europe’s biggest mining companies - gained 1.2% on the back of higher metal prices.

However, heightened global trade tensions remained at the heart of investor concerns as they returned from an extended Easter weekend.

The International Monetary Fund slashed its forecasts for growth in the United States, China and most countries, citing the impact of US tariffs now at 100-year highs, and warning that further trade tensions would slow growth further.

Meanwhile, Trump’s repeated criticisms of Powell, urging the central bank to cut interest rates quickly, aggravated fears for the independence of the Fed.

“It’s just a picture of uncertainty out there. Nothing really has changed,” said Daniela Hathorn, senior market analyst at Capital.com.

Back in Europe, the ECB’s Survey of Professional Forecasters indicated euro zone inflation could be a touch higher this year than earlier thought, but will then stabilise at the European Central Bank’s 2% target.

Shares in Swiss insurers Helvetia and Baloise rose 2.6% and 4.7% respectively after they said they plan to merge, creating Switzerland’s second-largest insurance group with a combined market share of about 20%.

On the downside, Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk dropped 7.4% to its lowest since October 2022, after trial results from US rival Eli Lilly’s experimental pill for weight loss and blood sugar showed it working just as well as Novo Nordisk’s blockbuster drug Ozempic.

