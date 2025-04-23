AIRLINK 182.71 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (1.41%)
BOP 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-8.49%)
CNERGY 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.4%)
CPHL 94.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.07%)
FCCL 46.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.52%)
FFL 16.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
FLYNG 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
HUBC 145.78 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.37%)
HUMNL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2%)
KOSM 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.12%)
MLCF 67.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-3.08%)
OGDC 213.28 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.49%)
PACE 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PAEL 47.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-6.24%)
POWER 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.32%)
PPL 170.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.09%)
PRL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.93%)
PTC 22.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.81%)
SEARL 95.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.82%)
SSGC 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.93%)
SYM 15.61 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (10.01%)
TELE 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.75%)
TPLP 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.01%)
TRG 66.89 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.97%)
WAVESAPP 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.41%)
BR100 12,676 Decreased By -26.4 (-0.21%)
BR30 38,139 Decreased By -118.5 (-0.31%)
KSE100 118,430 Increased By 47 (0.04%)
KSE30 36,403 Increased By 8.1 (0.02%)
Apr 23, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-04-23

Indian stocks log highest closing levels in nearly four months

Reuters Published 23 Apr, 2025 05:50am

MUMBAI: India’s benchmark indexes on Tuesday logged their highest closing levels in nearly four months, fuelled by gains in heavyweight financials after the central bank relaxed deposit buffer rules for lenders.

The Nifty 50 rose 0.17% to 24,167.25 and the BSE Sensex added 0.24% to 79,595.59, their highest closing levels since January 2.

This was the sixth session of gains for both benchmarks.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday directed lenders to assign a lower-than-proposed buffer rate of 2.5% on digitally linked deposits and reduced the ‘run-off’ factor on wholesale deposits into banks from non-financial entities.

IIFL Capital estimated that these measures could boost the banks’ net interest margin between 1 bps and 18 bps and add about 1%-4% to net profit.

The Nifty Bank index rose 0.6% and hit a record high for the second consecutive session, with HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank hitting record high levels for a third straight session.

Kotak Mahindra Bank also hit a lifetime high, rising 1.2%.

Indian stocks Indian blue chip stocks

Comments

200 characters

Indian stocks log highest closing levels in nearly four months

Climate change woes: PM for more global funding

KE asks Power Div for consultation on NEP

Underutilisation of MTL: report yet to be submitted to PM

Poverty rate in country to stand at 42.4pc: World Bank

Country’s GDP growth revised downward by IMF

Minister seeks details of proposed energy policies

Canals project: Sanaullah contacts Sindh political parties

Road blockades in Sindh disrupt fuel supply to upcountry

Registered persons: FBR expands scope of sales tax suspension

Space technology: PM expresses his desire to enhance ties with China

Read more stories