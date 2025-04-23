Cotton market remains steady

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Tuesday remained steady and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the current cotton prices in Sindh and Punjab are in between Rs 15,500 and Rs 17,500 per maund, depending on quality and payment.

400 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 1,750 per maund (payment card), 200 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 17,300 per maund (payment card), 400 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund and 318 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 16,750 to Rs 16,800 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,900 per maund. Polyester fibre was traded at Rs 346 per kilogram.

