AIRLINK 182.71 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (1.41%)
BOP 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-8.49%)
CNERGY 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.4%)
CPHL 94.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.07%)
FCCL 46.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.52%)
FFL 16.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
FLYNG 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
HUBC 145.78 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.37%)
HUMNL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2%)
KOSM 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.12%)
MLCF 67.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-3.08%)
OGDC 213.28 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.49%)
PACE 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PAEL 47.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-6.24%)
POWER 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.32%)
PPL 170.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.09%)
PRL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.93%)
PTC 22.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.81%)
SEARL 95.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.82%)
SSGC 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.93%)
SYM 15.61 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (10.01%)
TELE 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.75%)
TPLP 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.01%)
TRG 66.89 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.97%)
WAVESAPP 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.41%)
BR100 12,676 Decreased By -26.4 (-0.21%)
BR30 38,139 Decreased By -118.5 (-0.31%)
KSE100 118,430 Increased By 47 (0.04%)
KSE30 36,403 Increased By 8.1 (0.02%)
Markets Print 2025-04-23

Palm oil rises on bargain buying, stronger ringgit

Reuters Published 23 Apr, 2025 05:50am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Tuesday after six consecutive sessions of losses, supported by bargain buying, but a stronger ringgit and continued economic uncertainty limited the gains.

The benchmark palm oil contract for July delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange added 57 ringgit, or 1.46%, to 3,967 ringgit ($904.06) a metric ton at the close.

Crude palm oil futures were higher due to bargain buying as prices are currently at a discount compared to soyoil, said Anilkumar Bagani, commodity research head at Mumbai-based brokerage Sunvin Group.

“Recovery in energy prices and soyoil along with improved demand from India has helped palm oil prices gain as well,” he said.

However, Bagani said that a stronger ringgit and the ongoing global economic uncertainty continued to dampen the gains.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 1.32%, while its palm oil contract added 0.67%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) were up 1.03%.

Palm oil tracks the price movements of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices rose as investors took advantage of the previous day’s losses to cover short positions, though concerns persist over economic headwinds from tariffs and US monetary policy that could dampen fuel demand.

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

