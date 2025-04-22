Meesha Shafi lights up Times Square as Spotify’s EQUAL Pakistan Ambassador

April’s Spotify Pakistan EQUAL Pakistan Ambassador, Meesha Shafi, was featured on a digital billboard in Times Square, New York City, last week, the company announced in a press release on Monday.

She joins a growing list of legendary and emerging local artists to be showcased at the iconic location.

Shafi’s top tracks on Spotify, ‘Alif Allah,’ ‘Muaziz Sarif,’ and ‘Aya Laariye,’ are all crowd favorites. Notably, 38% of her audience comprises Generation Z listeners, reflecting her broad appeal across age groups.

Adding to the excitement of fans, Meesha has also released her highly anticipated new album, ‘Khilnay Ko’, marking her return to the music scene after a hiatus of over two years.

“Meesha Shafi personifies the spirit of EQUAL Pakistan, breaking barriers and setting new standards in the music industry,” Rutaba Yaqub, Artist & Label Partnerships Manager at Spotify for Pakistan and UAE, was quoted as saying in the press release.

“Her vocal command, artistic depth and the ability to seamlessly blend contemporary sounds with traditional influences has earned her a loyal, global audience. Her strong presence across major streaming markets like Pakistan, India, the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, speaks volumes about the universal appeal of her sound,” she added.

Shafi has been featured on prominent Spotify playlists, including South Asian Sufi, Best of Coke Studio, Desi Core, and now EQUAL Pakistan.

Shafi’s appointment as the EQUAL Pakistan ambassador highlights Spotify’s commitment to promoting women artists.