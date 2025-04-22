AIRLINK 182.71 Increased By ▲ 2.54 (1.41%)
BOP 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-8.49%)
CNERGY 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.4%)
CPHL 94.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.07%)
FCCL 46.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.52%)
FFL 16.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.74%)
FLYNG 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
HUBC 145.78 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.37%)
HUMNL 13.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2%)
KOSM 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.12%)
MLCF 67.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-3.08%)
OGDC 213.28 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.49%)
PACE 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1%)
PAEL 47.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-6.24%)
POWER 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.32%)
PPL 170.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.09%)
PRL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.93%)
PTC 22.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.81%)
SEARL 95.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.82%)
SSGC 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.93%)
SYM 15.61 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (10.01%)
TELE 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.75%)
TPLP 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.01%)
TRG 66.89 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.97%)
WAVESAPP 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.41%)
BR100 12,666 Decreased By -36.5 (-0.29%)
BR30 38,108 Decreased By -149.5 (-0.39%)
KSE100 118,430 Increased By 47 (0.04%)
KSE30 36,403 Increased By 8.1 (0.02%)
Apr 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Summer escapes that won’t break the bank

BR Life & Style Published 22 Apr, 2025 04:51pm
A view of Lira, Turkey. Photo: Reuters
A view of Lira, Turkey. Photo: Reuters

As temperatures rise and inboxes slow down, the summer holidays offer the perfect window for a much-needed getaway.

A refreshing summer break doesn’t have to mean draining your savings. With the right choices, you can unwind, explore, and recharge — all while staying within budget.

Here are five savvy destinations and travel strategies for those looking to make the most of their summer without overspending:

Skardu and Hunza – The Northern crown jewels

Best for: Nature lovers, solo adventurers, families

Budget tip: Travel by road and book local guesthouses

Pakistan’s north has long been a paradise for both seasoned hikers and casual sightseers. Skardu and Hunza, in particular, are ideal summer destinations, offering stunning mountain vistas, glacier-fed rivers, and cool climates. With the Karakoram Highway now more accessible, overland travel is not only scenic but also cost-effective.

Guesthouses and homestays in these regions offer comfortable, culturally rich experiences for a fraction of the cost of hotels. Consider travelling with a group to split transportation costs or join a budget-friendly tour — many offer all-inclusive packages starting under Rs 40,000 for 5–6 days.

Travelling over the summer holidays: 5 destinations to beat the heat

Turkey – Affordable meets exotic

Tourists and worshippers visit Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, while Turkey begins restoration work on dome of Hagia Sophia. Photo: Reuters
Tourists and worshippers visit Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, while Turkey begins restoration work on dome of Hagia Sophia. Photo: Reuters

Best for: First-time international travelers, history buffs

Budget tip: Fly via budget airlines and avoid peak tourist dates

With a rich blend of East and West, Turkey remains a top pick for budget-conscious Pakistani tourists, especially now that the Turkish Lira continues to stay low against the rupee. Istanbul, Cappadocia, and Antalya offer world-class experiences — from hot air balloon rides to ancient ruins — without the hefty price tag.

Airbnb options and small boutique hotels are abundant and often include breakfast.

Malaysia – Southeast Asia’s underrated gem

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Best for: Urban explorers, foodies, beachgoers

Budget tip: Use public transport and explore beyond Kuala Lumpur

Malaysia is often overlooked in favor of its more touristy neighbors, but it offers incredible value. Kuala Lumpur dazzles with futuristic towers and sprawling street markets, while Langkawi and Penang offer serene beaches and lush jungles.

The country’s excellent public transport and low-cost domestic flights mean you can explore multiple regions on a budget. Bonus: Pakistani passport holders can get a visa relatively easily, and halal food is widely available.

Baku, Azerbaijan – The budget European experience

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Best for: Architecture lovers, culture seekers

Budget tip: Opt for Airbnb and book city passes

Baku offers the elegance of a European capital at a far more digestible price. From its flame-shaped skyscrapers to its cobblestoned Old City, it’s an Instagram-worthy destination that doesn’t demand a luxury budget. Round-trip airfare from Pakistan is becoming increasingly affordable, especially with growing competition on regional routes.

The city is compact and walkable, and attractions are relatively inexpensive. Consider city passes for public transport and bundled tourist entries, and enjoy low-cost local cuisine like qutab and dolma from traditional cafés.

Travelling in 2024: 5 places worth considering

Gwadar & Kund Malir – The coastal escape close to home

Best for: Road-trippers, weekenders

Budget tip: Self-drive and camp or stay in eco-resorts

If you’re looking to stay within the country but still want the feel of a true escape, Balochistan’s coastline is gaining traction for all the right reasons. The Makran Coastal Highway is a scenic drive rivaling international coastal routes, and the untouched beaches of Kund Malir and the emerging tourism in Gwadar are drawing curious travelers.

While infrastructure is still developing, that’s part of the charm. Go with a group, carry supplies, and consider beach camping — a rare and memorable experience for less than what you’d spend on a weekend in the city.

Smart travel tips to stretch your budget

  • Set fare alerts for your destinations using apps like Skyscanner or Google Flights.

  • Travel off-peak — midweek departures and late-August returns often cost less.

  • Pack light to avoid airline baggage fees.

  • Go local — eat where the locals eat, use public transport, and skip tourist traps.

  • Bundle and save — look for travel packages or group tours, especially from local travel startups.

travel Pakistan and Turkiye

Comments

200 characters

Summer escapes that won’t break the bank

Pakistan reiterates pledge to IMF on economic reforms

Pakistan, Malaysia explore digital finance alliance

Gold continues to soar, gains further Rs5,900 to hit fresh record high in Pakistan

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Engro Fertilizers profit plunges 63% to Rs2.9bn in Jan-Mar 2025

US finalises tariffs on Southeast Asian solar imports

KP CM Gandapur faces arrest as Lahore ATC issues warrant in protest violence case

Dollar wallows near 3-year low as Trump’s attacks on Fed chief unnerve traders

Intra-day update: KSE-100 Index faces range-bound trading

PM Shehbaz leaves for two-day official visit to Turkiye

Read more stories