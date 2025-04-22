Summer escapes that won’t break the bank

As temperatures rise and inboxes slow down, the summer holidays offer the perfect window for a much-needed getaway.

A refreshing summer break doesn’t have to mean draining your savings. With the right choices, you can unwind, explore, and recharge — all while staying within budget.

Here are five savvy destinations and travel strategies for those looking to make the most of their summer without overspending:

Skardu and Hunza – The Northern crown jewels

Best for: Nature lovers, solo adventurers, families

Budget tip: Travel by road and book local guesthouses

Pakistan’s north has long been a paradise for both seasoned hikers and casual sightseers. Skardu and Hunza, in particular, are ideal summer destinations, offering stunning mountain vistas, glacier-fed rivers, and cool climates. With the Karakoram Highway now more accessible, overland travel is not only scenic but also cost-effective.

Guesthouses and homestays in these regions offer comfortable, culturally rich experiences for a fraction of the cost of hotels. Consider travelling with a group to split transportation costs or join a budget-friendly tour — many offer all-inclusive packages starting under Rs 40,000 for 5–6 days.

Turkey – Affordable meets exotic

Tourists and worshippers visit Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque, while Turkey begins restoration work on dome of Hagia Sophia. Photo: Reuters

Best for: First-time international travelers, history buffs

Budget tip: Fly via budget airlines and avoid peak tourist dates

With a rich blend of East and West, Turkey remains a top pick for budget-conscious Pakistani tourists, especially now that the Turkish Lira continues to stay low against the rupee. Istanbul, Cappadocia, and Antalya offer world-class experiences — from hot air balloon rides to ancient ruins — without the hefty price tag.

Airbnb options and small boutique hotels are abundant and often include breakfast.

Malaysia – Southeast Asia’s underrated gem

Photo: Reuters

Best for: Urban explorers, foodies, beachgoers

Budget tip: Use public transport and explore beyond Kuala Lumpur

Malaysia is often overlooked in favor of its more touristy neighbors, but it offers incredible value. Kuala Lumpur dazzles with futuristic towers and sprawling street markets, while Langkawi and Penang offer serene beaches and lush jungles.

The country’s excellent public transport and low-cost domestic flights mean you can explore multiple regions on a budget. Bonus: Pakistani passport holders can get a visa relatively easily, and halal food is widely available.

Baku, Azerbaijan – The budget European experience

Photo: Reuters

Best for: Architecture lovers, culture seekers

Budget tip: Opt for Airbnb and book city passes

Baku offers the elegance of a European capital at a far more digestible price. From its flame-shaped skyscrapers to its cobblestoned Old City, it’s an Instagram-worthy destination that doesn’t demand a luxury budget. Round-trip airfare from Pakistan is becoming increasingly affordable, especially with growing competition on regional routes.

The city is compact and walkable, and attractions are relatively inexpensive. Consider city passes for public transport and bundled tourist entries, and enjoy low-cost local cuisine like qutab and dolma from traditional cafés.

Gwadar & Kund Malir – The coastal escape close to home

Best for: Road-trippers, weekenders

Budget tip: Self-drive and camp or stay in eco-resorts

If you’re looking to stay within the country but still want the feel of a true escape, Balochistan’s coastline is gaining traction for all the right reasons. The Makran Coastal Highway is a scenic drive rivaling international coastal routes, and the untouched beaches of Kund Malir and the emerging tourism in Gwadar are drawing curious travelers.

While infrastructure is still developing, that’s part of the charm. Go with a group, carry supplies, and consider beach camping — a rare and memorable experience for less than what you’d spend on a weekend in the city.

Smart travel tips to stretch your budget