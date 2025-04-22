AIRLINK 182.70 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (1.4%)
World

Vietnam to address US concerns, combat smuggling and trade fraud, PM says

Reuters Published 22 Apr, 2025 11:31am

HANOI: Vietnam’s Prime Minister said on Tuesday his country was willing to engage in trade talks based on the requests of the United States, with negotiations crucial for enhancing stable and balanced trade relations.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh also directed officials to address issues such as smuggling and trade fraud, which are concerns for the United States, according to a government statement.

China, HK stocks steady despite Wall Street declines

The statement was released after a meeting between government agencies and Vietnam’s tariff negotiations team.

Comments

