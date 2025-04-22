AIRLINK 182.70 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (1.4%)
BOP 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.14%)
CNERGY 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
CPHL 94.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.66%)
FCCL 47.02 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.07%)
FFL 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.86%)
FLYNG 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
HUBC 147.20 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (1.35%)
HUMNL 13.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.56%)
KOSM 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
MLCF 68.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.27%)
OGDC 212.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.13%)
PACE 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PAEL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.06%)
PIAHCLA 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.61%)
POWER 14.60 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.83%)
PPL 171.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PRL 34.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.18%)
PTC 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.06%)
SEARL 95.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.35%)
SSGC 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.01%)
SYM 15.61 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (10.01%)
TELE 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.13%)
TPLP 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.03%)
TRG 65.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.44%)
WAVESAPP 9.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.26%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.87%)
BR100 12,710 Increased By 7.6 (0.06%)
BR30 38,389 Increased By 131.4 (0.34%)
KSE100 118,538 Increased By 155 (0.13%)
KSE30 36,404 Increased By 8.8 (0.02%)
Apr 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China, HK stocks steady despite Wall Street declines

Reuters Published 22 Apr, 2025 11:29am

HONG KONG: China and Hong Kong stocks held firm on Tuesday, bucking modest losses across Asia after Wall Street fell overnight.

HK stocks end higher, led by property and tech shares

  • At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.3% at 3,301.59 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was little changed.

  • The banking sector and liquor stocks climbed 0.7% and 0.4%, respectively, leading the benchmarks higher.

  • In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index lost less than 0.1%, while the Hang Seng Tech Index slid 0.5%.

  • China’s e-commerce firm JD.com and delivery platform Meituan both tumbled 6.6% as competition heats up between the companies.

  • Supporting the markets, China’s “national team” and private retail investors have been in sync to buy the dip and defend the market as the Sino-US trade conflict shows no signs of easing.

  • In the broader region, other Asian stock markets saw modest losses but largely held their ground despite Wall Street declines overnight.

  • Japan’s Nikkei eased 0.3%, while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan declined 0.2%.

  • There’s only a “mild risk-off” sentiment in Asia despite a heavy overnight session, and the focus ahead will still be the various tariff discussions with the US, Wee Khoon Chong, senior markets strategist for APAC at BNY, said in a note.

Hong Kong stocks China stocks

Comments

200 characters

China, HK stocks steady despite Wall Street declines

PM for deeper economic ties with UAE

Pakistan, Malaysia explore digital finance alliance

Intra-day update: Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

US finalises tariffs on Southeast Asian solar imports

Dollar wallows near 3-year low as Trump’s attacks on Fed chief unnerve traders

BHC declares: Agri income levy falls under provincial jurisdiction

Intra-day update: KSE-100 Index faces range-bound trading

Trade, consular affairs and culture: Pakistan, UAE take big step to boost ties

Decisions, orders: Ministries’ delay ‘tactics’ draw the ire of SIFC’s EC

Authorised by AGPR: CPPA-G receives Rs148.75bn from SBP on TDS account

Read more stories