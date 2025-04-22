China, HK stocks steady despite Wall Street declines

HONG KONG: China and Hong Kong stocks held firm on Tuesday, bucking modest losses across Asia after Wall Street fell overnight.

At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.3% at 3,301.59 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index was little changed.

The banking sector and liquor stocks climbed 0.7% and 0.4%, respectively, leading the benchmarks higher.

In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index lost less than 0.1%, while the Hang Seng Tech Index slid 0.5%.

China’s e-commerce firm JD.com and delivery platform Meituan both tumbled 6.6% as competition heats up between the companies.

Supporting the markets, China’s “national team” and private retail investors have been in sync to buy the dip and defend the market as the Sino-US trade conflict shows no signs of easing.

In the broader region, other Asian stock markets saw modest losses but largely held their ground despite Wall Street declines overnight.

Japan’s Nikkei eased 0.3%, while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan declined 0.2%.