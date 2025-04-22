AIRLINK 182.80 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (1.46%)
BOP 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.05%)
CNERGY 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
CPHL 94.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.66%)
FCCL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.03%)
FFL 16.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.1%)
FLYNG 28.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.29%)
HUBC 147.19 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.34%)
HUMNL 13.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
KEL 4.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.78%)
KOSM 5.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 68.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.35%)
OGDC 212.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.13%)
PACE 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PAEL 48.38 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.02%)
PIAHCLA 17.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.72%)
PIBTL 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.7%)
POWER 14.44 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (6.65%)
PPL 171.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.19%)
PRL 34.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.3%)
PTC 22.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.19%)
SEARL 95.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.45%)
SSGC 42.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.82%)
SYM 15.61 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (10.01%)
TELE 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.13%)
TPLP 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TRG 65.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.3%)
WAVESAPP 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.5%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.87%)
BR100 12,710 Increased By 7.6 (0.06%)
BR30 38,389 Increased By 131.4 (0.34%)
KSE100 118,542 Increased By 158.7 (0.13%)
KSE30 36,403 Increased By 7.7 (0.02%)
Apr 22, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

China’s Nio delays Europe launch of Firefly EV to third quarter

Reuters Published 22 Apr, 2025 11:24am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SHANGHAI: China’s Nio said on Tuesday it would launch its Firefly electric vehicle in Europe in the third quarter, later than initially forecast, after it underestimated challenges involved in sales and service network expansions in the region.

The company unveiled the Firefly brand in December as a rival product to Mercedes-Benz’s Smart and BMW’s Mini and said at the time it would launch it in Europe in the first half of this year.

Nio’s progress in Europe has been slower than expected due to the sales and service network challenges, Nio CEO William Li told reporters at an event ahead of the Shanghai auto show.

Nio plans to seek more local partners to expand in Europe and will announce some deal signings with European partners during the show, he added.

It has also developed a right-hand drive version of Firefly, the first of which will be ready to enter the market by October, said Nio’s President Qin Lihong.

Nio is actively exploring expansion plans with local partners in right-hand drive markets including in Southeast Asia and the United Kingdom, he said.

China delays approval of BYD’s Mexico plant, FT reports

Nio will sign a contract to sell cars into Singapore this week and eventually expects the Firefly brand to be sold in 20 countries and regions outside China, he said.

The company originally conceived Firefly as a brand that would boost its market share in Europe, but the European Commission in October imposed tariffs on Chinese-made EVs sold in the EU.

China Mercedes Benz Nio Qin Lihong

Comments

200 characters

China’s Nio delays Europe launch of Firefly EV to third quarter

PM for deeper economic ties with UAE

Pakistan, Malaysia explore digital finance alliance

Intra-day update: Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

US finalises tariffs on Southeast Asian solar imports

Dollar wallows near 3-year low as Trump’s attacks on Fed chief unnerve traders

BHC declares: Agri income levy falls under provincial jurisdiction

Intra-day update: KSE-100 Index faces range-bound trading

Trade, consular affairs and culture: Pakistan, UAE take big step to boost ties

Decisions, orders: Ministries’ delay ‘tactics’ draw the ire of SIFC’s EC

Authorised by AGPR: CPPA-G receives Rs148.75bn from SBP on TDS account

Read more stories